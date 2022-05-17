KRQE Newsfeed: Wildfire updates, Stolen dogs, Fire danger, Closing arguments, Save the turtles

Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] Assistance for wildfire victims – As the state’s largest fire continues to rage on, multiple agencies are assisting residents trying to recover. FEMA, Workforce Solutions and Red Cross are all teaming up to help evacuees get the help they need. Red Cross has an intake shelter on-site and FEMA is registering people for disaster assistance to see what they’re eligible for. While some evacuees of the Calf Canyon, Hermits Peak Fire have been able to go home, most people have been out of their homes for over a month. Unfortunately, some already know their homes have been lost. Others are waiting to see what the fire left in it’s aftermath.

[2] Carlsbad man accused of stealing search and rescue dogs – Police have identified the man accused of stealing three search and rescue dogs. Carlsbad police say Jon Green broke into the home of his estranged ex-girlfriend, stole her car keys, then stole her maroon Ford Expedition from a hospice facility where she was having a brief meeting. In the vehicle, with the doors locked and the air conditioning on, were three trained search and rescue dogs. The owner believes Green took the dogs in retaliation.

[3] More record heat and high fire danger – Tuesday morning is quiet and cool. Temperatures will heat back into record territory today, with highs in the 70s, 80s, 90s and 100s. Winds will be lighter, only up to around 20-25 in the Rio Grande Valley and western NM. Meanwhile, winds will be breezier in eastern NM, with gusts up to 30 mph in the northeast highlands and east plains, and up to 40 mph in the southeast plains. Red flag warnings will be in effect today for eastern NM as the air dries back out.

[4] Jurors deliberate verdict of teen accused of killing rising basketball star – A jury will soon decide the fate of a teen accused in the killing of a Santa Fe basketball star. Estevan Montoya is accused of shooting and killing J.B. White during a fight at a house party in Chupadero back in August 2020. Closing arguments wrapped up Monday. The defense claimed Montoya was running away, while the prosecutors say that’s simply not true. Jurors will continue deliberating today.

[5] Albuquerque brewery creates new beer benefiting turtles – A local brewery is helping to save the turtles by drinking beer. Canteen Brewhouse’s new beer is called the Low n’ Slow Pale Ale and two dollars from every six pack sale will benefit the turtle survival alliance and the New Mexico BioPark Society. The brewhouse will be holding a launch event this Saturday at their location near Comanche from 12 to 4 p.m. The even will also feature live music and art made by turtles at the BioPark.

