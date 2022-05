When the temperature rises so does your thirst and there’s nothing like a sometimes fruity, sometimes frothy, but always refreshing agua fresca to quench it. Across metro Phoenix, you'll find traditional flavors at taquerias but the sky is the limit on these Mexican drinks. Phoenix offers vegan versions and creative twists to savor everywhere from farmer's markets to rooftop patios.

