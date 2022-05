Prosecutors obtain a conviction for criminally negligent homicide against a man who convinced a Knoxville woman to kill herself while he watched. District Attorney Charme Allen’s Major Crimes Unit says Hayden Berkebile formed a relationship with the victim where he had “sexual control” over her. In September of 2019, he was video chatting with the woman when he coerced her into loading a .357 revolver and spinning it to play Russian roulette. Officials say he then had the victim show him the revolver, meaning he knew at the time that the gun would fire when the trigger was pulled and convinced the victim to place the gun against her head and pull the trigger, which led to her death.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO