Skaneateles girls track finishes second at OHSL Liberty meet

HANNIBAL – Battling wind, rain and plunging temperatures, the Skaneateles, Jordan-Elbridge and Solvay track and field teams still managed to complete Monday’s Onondaga High School League Liberty division championships at Hannibal.

And led by the likes of Kyla Palmer, Skaneateles finished second in the girls meet with 100 points, trailing only the 236 put up by regular-season champion Cazenovia. J-E was fifth with 45.5 points and Solvay had 20 points.

Fresh from breaking the school record again in the 400-meter dash at the May 14 Loucks Games in Pougkeepsie, Palmer went 12.73 seconds to take the 100-meter dash and then won the 200-meter dash in 26.72 seconds.

To cap off her day, Palmer joined Gianna Caraccio, Lillian Coleman and Annabel Wells to prevail in the 4×400 relay in 4:35.07, beating Cazenovia’s 4:44.50.

In the 4×800, Lucy Fleckenstein, Tobi DiRubbo. Cate Comer and Lillian Coleman prevailed in 10:24.38. this before Comer finished second in the 800-meter run in 2:41.54.

Adding a 1-2 finish in the 3,000-meter run, the Lakers had Fleckenstein prevail in 11:46.79, with DiRubbo getting second place in 11:53.19.

A duel in the pentathlon had Skaneateles’ Maggie Wright win with 1,904 points, well ahead of the 1,213 from Cazenovia’s Skye Stanford.

Baryl Malcolm threw the discus 67 feet to finish third. Wells was fourth in the 100 hurdles, with Grace Conan sixth in the 400-meter dash. Comer cleared 6 feet for third place in the pole vault, with Ellie Springer fifth as Caraccio got fourth place in the long jump with 14’3 1/2”.

J-E distance runner Vassi Klock pulled away in the 1,500-meter run, her time of 4:54.36 more than 27 seconds ahead of the field as Skaneateles’ Caroline McSwain finished sixth.

Then Klock won the 2,000-meter steeplechase in 7:37.67, the only time under the eight-minute mark, while Tatianna Parkolap was victorous in the high jump, clearing 4’8”.

The Eagles also had Teagan Disinger take fifth in the high jump and 100 hurdles, with Ella Jewsbury fifth in the 800 and Olivia Bennett fifth in the 200.

Solvay’s girls had Emily Rolince win the shot put with a toss of 24’11” to beat out Parkolap’s 24’7 1/2”, to go with a fifth in the discus. Olesya Konopatskiy, Hannah Cintron, Emily Rolince and Xianna Sierotnik take second place in the 4×100 relay in 1:00.95.

Over in the boys OHSL Liberty meet, Skaneateles picked up 84 points, third to Cazenovia and Phoenix. J-E had 22 points and Solvay 11 points.

In th 3,200-meter run, Aidan Ward, winning in 11:01.18, held off teammate Braden Gryzlo, second in 11:04.24. Max Paciorek won the high jump by clearing 5’6”, two inches ahead of the field.

Will Feeney had a winning shot put toss of 39’1 1/4”, with Trenton Pearson sixth. In the discus, Feeney threw it 101’1” to finish third as Henry Thompson was sixth.

Jack Phillips, in 52.81 seconds, claimed second in the 400-meter dash, while Paciorek was fifth in 55.68. Ethan Leubner took fifth in the 400 hurdles in 1:12.84 as Paciorek improved to fourth in the 200 in 24.83 seconds.

Seamus Fogerty, in 4:58.89, beat out teammate Nolan Gryzlo (5:02.75) for third place in the 1,600-meter run. The Lakers were fourth in the 4×800 but improved to second in the 4×400 as Fogerty, Gryzlo, Paciorek and Phillips posted a time of 3:53.46.

J-E’s steeplechase sweep was completed by Alex Kunz, who won the boys 3,000 in 11:05.53 as teammate Peyton Bates was third in 12:26.18. The Eagles’ Porter Ross was fourth in the shot put with 32’1 1/2”.

Solvay haid Luis Mojica take third in the long jump with 18’2 1/2”. Aiyden Geigel finished fourth in the pentathlon with 790 points. J-E took fifth in the 4×100 relay.