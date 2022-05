Ankeny Centennial senior Isaiah Valentine jumped 21 feet 6 inches on his second attempt in the long jump at the Class 4A state track meet on Friday at Drake Stadium. Valentine wasn’t able to improve his mark on the next four jumps, but he held on for a fourth-place finish. He scored five points for the Jaguars, who are tied for 23rd place heading into the final day of the meet on Saturday.

ANKENY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO