Willimantic, CT

Apartment struck by gunfire with family and children inside

By Ellie Stamp
 5 days ago

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) – A family home was struck by gunfire near the Kingwoods Apartments in Willimantic on Monday evening at 4 p.m.

Upon arrival at the scene, police determined that an apartment had been hit by a single bullet. The bullet traveled through the exterior of the home and into the interior wall. Multiple adults and children were inside the apartment when the shooting occurred. All parties inside the home were uninjured, according to the Willimantic police.

Witnesses to the shooting informed police they heard a loud argument between people in the street and the sound of a single gunshot. The suspects were described as three males between the ages of 20-25, according to the police.

The Willimantic Detective Division then responded and took over the investigation. Video from the scene shows the suspects leaving in a 2009 Dodge Journey, possibly grey, with a Vermont license plate. Willimantic police are attempting to locate the vehicle involved in the shooting.

Police believe the shooting is an isolating incident and have already identified multiple suspects. Police confirmed that there does not appear to be any relationship with the drive-by shooting from May 7.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or has any information regarding the shooting is asking to contact the Willimantic Police Department, Det. Michael Suplicki at 860-465-3135.

WTNH had previously reported that all parties inside the home were injured. We have made the correction as no parties inside the home were injured at the time of the incident.

