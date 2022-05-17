A Steakhouse, and a Vegan Restaurant. BOTH Delicious!

Food and drink aside, nothing elevates a dining experience quite like a fantastic view. Whether surrounded by sleek high rises in the middle of a city or looking out across a peaceful river or forest, a lovely vista adds to the atmosphere and takes the meal to the next level. And thanks to its blend of urban and natural environments, Portland has plenty of restaurants that include a good view as part of the meal. From seafood spots perched above the Columbia to rooftop bars in the heart of downtown, these restaurants make sure what hits the table can hold its own against the jaw-dropping scenery. For more picturesque dining and drinking, peruse our rooftop patio map.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO