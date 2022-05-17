A Steakhouse, and a Vegan Restaurant. BOTH Delicious!
I’ve lived in the Portland area for almost two years now, and I really haven’t been to a ton of restaurants, mostly because of the pandemic, but also because I love to cook at home. However, I wanted to highlight a couple of really great places I’ve been to. One is...
VANCOUVER – Esther Short Park is open and ready for splashing, fun to cool off on a warm day. The Popular Columbia River water feature in Vancouver’s Waterfront Park opened Saturday. The Splash park offers Residents and visitors a cascading waterfall down a path of boulders, which provide a comfortable place to sit, rest, and play for all ages.
Relax with the whole family at this peaceful fully furnished farmhouse from 1890 in SW Portland, Oregon. Located on a private fully fenced-in lush half acre. Fruit trees and berry bushes. Located in quiet Ashcreek. 3 minute drive to Multnomah Village with a lot of options for boutique shops and great restaurants. 15 minutes to Nike headquarters in Beaverton, 15 minutes to downtown, the zoo, or across the river to N & SE Portland. 25-30 minutes from the airport. Off street parking (with gated driveway). Lawn maintenance is included / will be taken care of.
The Oregon Brewers Festival, which returns in late July to the downtown Portland waterfront after a two-year absence because of the pandemic, will offer a tap list and brewery lineup that features 40 beers from 40 breweries from across the state, from the large and well-known to the small and new.
The results of the 2022 World Beer Cup were announced earlier this month. This year’s competition featured more than 10,000 entries from breweries across the globe. Oregon’s breweries took home multiple awards. Portland-based StormBreaker Brewing won gold for its beer, Extra StormBreaker. Heater Allen Brewing in McMinnville won gold for its flagship beer, Pils. And ColdFire Brewing of Eugene took home a bronze for its Valley Mélange. Rob Lutz is the head brewer of StormBreaker Brewing. Lisa Allen is the head brewer and production manager of Heater Allen Brewing. Stephen Hughes is the head brewer of ColdFire Brewing. We hear more from them about the competition and their beers.
Summer is upon us, and that means one thing: ’tis the season of smoked and grilled meats. And while most of us can cook up a hot dog or hamburger on the grill, not all of us have hours to dedicate to slow-smoking a brisket. Luckily, there are plenty of Portlanders dedicated to the craft—remember when Texas Monthly said we had the finest Texas-style barbecue outside of the Lone Star State back in 2019?—and we set out to find the best of them.
McMinnville's loss is Bend's gain, as a food truck serving up mini donuts moves into the area. Crave Mini Donuts, owned by Heather Thayer, was once a cart located on the west side of the mountains, around McMinnville, but Thayer has recently moved to the sunny side of Oregon, setting up shop at the Bend Factory Stores on S. Highway 97. Rotating flavors make things interesting, but regular donut flavors include Boston Crème, Lemon, Maple Bacon, Cinnamon Roll, Raspberry Cheesecake and Funfetti. Crave Mini Donuts is open Thursday through Saturday from 9am to 2pm, at 61334 S. Hwy 97 in Bend.
Portland, OR. More than 350 people attended the annual Oregon Museum of Science and Industry’s (OMSI) Gala on May 7th to support OMSI’s efforts to spread science education across the Pacific Northwest. David Lucas and Mike Richardson, seen above, enjoyed the cocktail reception, sponsored by Alliant Insurance. The gala, which took place inside OMSI’s historic Turbine Hall, grossed over $1.1 million through sponsorships, ticket sales, and an auction. This year’s gala, titled ‘Renaissance,’ commemorates a revival of in-person opportunities to gather, learn, and celebrate science, and connects to OMSI’s featured exhibit, The World of Leonardo da Vinci. (Photo credit, KLiK Concepts)
Need home improvement inspiration, encouragement or just a laugh? Meet energetic interior designer Emily Henderson Thursday at Rejuvenation’s store in Southeast Portland and get ready to make your home your own. The bestselling author and HGTV’s Design Star says there’s no formula to personalizing your space, but with the...
Smiling male barista preparing cappuccino in a coffee shop. Portland, Ore. – Unions are having a moment. Seemingly out of nowhere, throughout 2022, hundreds of Starbucks workers have begun to unionize. Four stores in Portland and three in Eugene have voted to join Starbucks Workers United. Thirteen stores in the those two cities are awaiting a vote. So where did this come from? Dr. Marc Rodriguez is an expert on social movements at Portland State University, and says a thriving post-pandemic economy is the major driver.
Love him or hate him, this week marks 25 years of The Lars Larson Show on KXL radio! Lars has been the voice of conservative talk in the Pacific Northwest for over 2 decades, and during that time has talked to some of the biggest names in politics, entertainment and pop culture that America has to offer.
COOK, Wash. — In this week's Let's Get Out There, we head to the popular Dog Mountain trail in the Columbia River Gorge. Wildflowers are a main attraction, but an increase in traffic has seen cars park along the highway, prompting the implementation of a weekend summer permit system.
Customers who ordered milkshakes at a fast-food restaurant in Washington were in for an unpleasant surprise. AegeanBlue/Getty Images (Canva Pro license) If you're the type of person who gets anxious when ordering at fast-food restaurants because you're afraid someone may tamper with your food, this story won't put your mind at ease.
PORTLAND, Ore. — The sounds of birds chirping and children playing filled the streets of a Southeast Portland neighborhood off Powell Boulevard Friday morning. However, this seemingly safe neighborhood isn’t always that way. “It’s really just a helpless feeling,” said Libby Brallier, who’s lived in the neighborhood for...
In 1965 — the heyday of kitschy roadside attractions — Lee Hobbs had an idea to advertise his Army surplus store in Medford. Though he had no artistic background, Hobbs thought his business, which he named the Black Bird store, needed a 29-foot black bird statue out front.
If the weather would cooperate, we’d be out there gardening, but in the meantime, you may have questions. For answers, turn to Ask an Expert, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in, and the county where you live. Here are some questions asked by other gardeners. What’s yours?
555 SW Oak St. 5-0 2328 W Burnside St. 7-2 The votes mean Oregon now has 11 union Starbucks locations. The National Labor Relations Board broadcast the ballot counting online via Zoom. To watch the ballot counts, several Starbucks baristas joined the Portland Democratic Socialists of America and other supporters at the Oregon AFL-CIO headquarters. As NLRB Field Examiner Michael Steffany ticked off the results, supporters cheered and applauded each union victory.
Food and drink aside, nothing elevates a dining experience quite like a fantastic view. Whether surrounded by sleek high rises in the middle of a city or looking out across a peaceful river or forest, a lovely vista adds to the atmosphere and takes the meal to the next level. And thanks to its blend of urban and natural environments, Portland has plenty of restaurants that include a good view as part of the meal. From seafood spots perched above the Columbia to rooftop bars in the heart of downtown, these restaurants make sure what hits the table can hold its own against the jaw-dropping scenery. For more picturesque dining and drinking, peruse our rooftop patio map.
Paddle and Picnic for Ukraine is happening at Oaks Park in Sellwood on Saturday. It’s a fund raiser to buy medical supplies for the people fighting against the Russian invasion. Participants are encouraged to wear blue and yellow, bring food and stay for a picnic afterward. The event will take place from Noon to 4pm at the Oaks Park Boathouse, located at 7815 S.E. Oaks Park Way.
This list is based on prior customer reviews. Portland, Oregon, is one of the most distinctive cities in the United States. Portland, while frequently eclipsed by Seattle to the north, is one of the best and most interesting cities in the United States. Though it is primarily recognized as the world's beer capital, it has also become a significant specialty of coffee roasters in recent years.
