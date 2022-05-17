These new cozy cabins are the perfect midwestern summer escape — with lake views, fire pits, and walking trail access

Excellent area ½ block from Grant School. Newer roof, windows, siding & trim. Outside is done. Inside upgraded elect, separate newer water heaters/separate newer furnaces. One water meter. 2 sheds, parking= 4+ cars, & room to build a garage. Shared driveway. Full basement with walkout. Ramp to lower included. Upper has 1 bdrm, 2nd is walkthru to bath, sunny kitchen & living room, large expandable attic, new vinyl plank floors throughout, & new HE furnace in unit. Includes stove/fridge. This apartment is small but super cute. Lower has been vacated. There are 2 bedrooms plus an extra (office, closet, den, pantry), large kitchen with lots of cabinets, includes stove/fridge, lots of room in the bright LR & DR. Previous rent in lower $680. Current upper lease ends September but tenant would be willing to break. With some elbow grease lower rents could be 800/700=1500 not a bad return for the price.

SHEBOYGAN, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO