Kohler, WI

These new cozy cabins are the perfect midwestern summer escape — with lake views, fire pits, and walking trail access

By Katy Spratte Joyce
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWisconsin is a veritable Midwestern paradise, with lakes, old-growth forests, dynamic metros, and so much more. One exemplary destination in the Badger State is Kohler, a longtime luxe resort locale and one of the cutest small towns in the region. Beyond its world-famous golf courses (hello, Ryder Cup), Kohler is home...

Police report 2nd death from tornado in northern Michigan

GAYLORD, Mich. (AP) — A second person died in a tornado that hit northern Michigan, authorities reported Saturday, as crews searched a mobile home park that was virtually destroyed by a rare twister in an area with no weather sirens. The person, who was in their 70s, lived in...
GAYLORD, MI
VIDEO: Bears visit front yard in Oconto County

(WLUK) -- Spring in Wisconsin means flowers in bloom, boats on the water -- and bears. Jim shared this photo of a bear and two cubs recorded by a doorbell camera in Mountain, in Oconto County. While bear sightings are common in that area, they have also become more frequent...
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
Cool Waters will be closed this summer

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Cool Waters Aquatic Park will not open this summer. According to its announcement Thursday, Milwaukee County Parks will reopen less than half of its pools and splash pads this summer. Cool Waters, the aquatic park in Greenfield Park in West Allis, did not make the...
WEST ALLIS, WI
Rare northern Michigan twister kills 1, injures more than 40

GAYLORD, Mich. (AP) — A rare northern Michigan tornado tore through a small community on Friday, killing at least one person and injuring more than 40 others as it flipped vehicles, tore roofs from buildings and downed trees and power lines. The twister hit Gaylord, a city of about...
GAYLORD, MI
Bear spotted in Michigan resident's backyard

A bear was spotted in a Michigan resident’s backyard on Monday evening. Midland resident Lou Ann Holland posted images from the encounter to Facebook on Monday, explaining the bear appeared in her yard, off of Westlawn Drive between Homer Road and M-30, shortly before 9 p.m. The bear appeared...
MIDLAND, MI
Wisconsin State
Kohler, WI
Fox Lake, WI
Heavy traffic expected in Wisconsin Dells this weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Extreme travel delays are expected this weekend in the Wisconsin Dells and Lake Delton areas due to interstate construction and the Automotion Classic Car Show. The Wisconsin Dells Police Department recommends leaving at least one hour earlier than your planned time if you are traveling through...
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
164 South Lake Street, Elkhart Lake, WI, USA

Immerse yourself in the hustle & bustle of downtown Elkhart Lake from this gorgeous property on S Lake Street! Homes like this don’t come around often. 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, ample storage, & an incredible front porch, this home offers everything you’d want in a primary or second home. Original hardwood floors throughout with a bright & cheery living/dining combination, large foyer, functional kitchen, & full bath on the main level. 4 bedrooms & an updated bath with in-floor heat & tile shower on the 2nd level. The primary bedroom offers a large sunroom overlooking Lake Street & there’s an additional airing porch on the back side of the home. Walk-up attic & large basement offer potential for future living space. Detached garage, storage shed, & low maintenance yard! Don’t miss it!
ELKHART LAKE, WI
How you can help a rare Wisconsin butterfly population

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said it could use help from hobby gardeners to sustain a rare butterfly population. On a beautiful spring day in the driftless region, volunteers and DNR staff took over Hogback Prairie State Natural Area. It’s a wide open property with a huge hill in the middle.
WISCONSIN STATE
Watch: Motorists dodge hail as storm rolls through Twin Cities

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A storm that rolled through the Twin Cities on Thursday afternoon dumped quarter-sized hail in Minneapolis and St. Paul, prompting motorists to take cover under an overpass on Interstate 94 in St. Paul. The hailstorm came as the area was under a severe thunderstorm...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Wisconsin Is Helping Keep Drive-In Movie Theater Industry Alive

If you're heading up north this summer and looking for something to do, Wisconsin has a few drive-in movie theaters to check out. Not many positive things happened in the entertainment world in 2020. We were pretty much left on our own. One trend that made me very happy was the return of the drive-in movie theater. I've got great memories of going as a kid.
WISCONSIN STATE
619 End Ct, Sheboygan, WI, USA

Excellent area ½ block from Grant School. Newer roof, windows, siding & trim. Outside is done. Inside upgraded elect, separate newer water heaters/separate newer furnaces. One water meter. 2 sheds, parking= 4+ cars, & room to build a garage. Shared driveway. Full basement with walkout. Ramp to lower included. Upper has 1 bdrm, 2nd is walkthru to bath, sunny kitchen & living room, large expandable attic, new vinyl plank floors throughout, & new HE furnace in unit. Includes stove/fridge. This apartment is small but super cute. Lower has been vacated. There are 2 bedrooms plus an extra (office, closet, den, pantry), large kitchen with lots of cabinets, includes stove/fridge, lots of room in the bright LR & DR. Previous rent in lower $680. Current upper lease ends September but tenant would be willing to break. With some elbow grease lower rents could be 800/700=1500 not a bad return for the price.
SHEBOYGAN, WI

