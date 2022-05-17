ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Cannes rolls out red carpet for 75th film festival

By JAKE COYLE
AOL Corp
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCANNES, France (AP) — After a cancelled 2020 edition and a scaled back gathering last year, the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday rolled out the red carpet for what organizers hope will be a fully resuscitated French Riviera spectacular. The 75th Cannes Film Festival is set to open...

www.aol.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Tom Cruise is dapper in a classic black tuxedo while co-star Jennifer Connelly looks flawless in a chic metallic gown as they arrive at the Top Gun: Maverick screening before actor wins an honorary Palme d’Or award during Cannes Film Festival

Leading man Tom Cruise and his co-star Jennifer Connelly dressed to impress on Wednesday as they arrived at the star-studded premiere of their film Top Gun: Maverick premiere at the Palais des Festivals during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival. The actor, 59, who reprised his famous role as LT...
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Princess Diana’s twin nieces stun at the Cannes Film Festival

Princess Diana ’s stylish nieces were each other’s wingwoman at the screening of Top Gun: Maverick in Cannes. Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer exuded glamour as they hit the red carpet on Wednesday, May 18. RELATED: Tom Cruise appears in Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration The siblings,...
WORLD
Footwear News

Eva Longoria Goes Green In 6-inch See-Through Heels & Edgy Cutout Dress for Cannes Film Festival

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Eva Longoria has been on a serious style spree while attending the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival. Her latest look comes just a few hours after stepping onto the red carpet at the “Top Gun: Maverick” premiere in a silver sequin gown by Cristina Ottaviano. This time, the “Devious Maids” star was spotted out with her husband Jose Bastón in a green asymmetrical midi dress by Stella McCartney. Woven from luxe silk, Stella...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vincent Lindon
Person
Jeff Nichols
Person
Noomi Rapace
Person
Michel Hazanavicius
Person
Joachim Trier
Person
Deepika Padukone
Person
Sergei Loznitsa
Person
Thierry Frémaux
Person
Elvis
Person
Asghar Farhadi
Person
Rebecca Hall
Hello Magazine

Eva Longoria wows in mirror gown for Top Gun: Maverick's Cannes premiere

Eva Longoria has rocked a stunning silver and blush mirror dress for the red carpet at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. Walking the carpet for the European premiere of Top Gun: Maverick - which received a five-minute standing ovation - Eva wowed fans in the ombré look by Cristina Ottaviano.
MOVIES
ABC News

Protester crashes Cannes carpet at George Miller premiere

CANNES, France -- A woman who stripped off her clothes to reveal a message against rape written on her body crashed the Cannes Film Festival red carpet premiere of George Miller's “Three Thousand Years of Longing” on Friday. The unidentified woman tore off her clothes during the film's...
MOVIES
Footwear News

Julia Roberts Kicks Off Her Heels & Twirls Barefoot in Ballerina Skirt After Chopard’s Cannes Film Festival 2022 Party

Click here to read the full article. Julia Roberts got comfy after a long night in heels promoting her projects during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival. Following the Trophee Chopard event on Wednesday, The “Pretty Woman” star kicked off her shoes and was seen spinning around in a video shared to her stylist Elizabeth Stewart’s Instagram page on Friday morning. “Somebody’s happy the night is over!” Stewart wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Stewart (@elizabethstewart1) Roberts wore a Dior look consisting of a black blazer with a black tulle skirt. The blazer...
BEAUTY & FASHION
purewow.com

Viola Davis Stuns in Alexander McQueen Corset Dress on Cannes Red Carpet

Can we just take a moment to admire Viola Davis’s latest ensemble worn to the Top Gun: Maverick premiere in France?. On Wednesday, The First Lady actress attended the movie screening during the 75th Cannes Film Festival. Davis simply radiated on the red carpet, rocking a custom-made Alexander McQueen corset dress. While she was giving major Belle vibes (you know, from Beauty and the Beast), the yellow dress featured an exploded neckline and puffy sleeves.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes Film Festival#Documentary Film#Ap Photo#French#Ukrainian
SheKnows

Eva Longoria Steals the Show in Form-Fitting Mirrorball Gown at Cannes Film Festival Premiere

Click here to read the full article. With the Cannes Film Festival on full blast this year after the last two years of the pandemic, red carpet fashion has also been dialed up a notch. Eva Longoria made sure to make her presence known as the L’Oréal Paris International Spokesperson at the Top Gun: Maverick special screening on Wednesday. The 47-year-old actress wore a stunning silver gown that echoed the designs of a mirrored disco ball — when Studio 54 meets the red carpet. The Cristina Ottaviano dress hugged her curves and showed off her toned arms as the straps cascaded down...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Slate

Last Month He Was Killed by Russians. This Month His Documentary Premiered at Cannes.

The Cannes Film Festival is famous for its standing ovations, dutifully clocked by hype-makers eager to measure the adulation that follows the unveiling of a new cinematic masterpiece. But when the audience rose to their feet before the premiere of Mariupolis 2 on Thursday, it was to honor something more important than the presence of a welcome movie star: the life of the film’s late director, Mantas Kvedaravičius, who was killed by Russian soldiers while shooting his documentary in April. A few days after the city itself fell to invading Russian forces, Kvedaravičius’ fiancée Hanna Bilobrova fought back tears as she introduced the film, which she completed after smuggling the footage out of the country. The result is a ragged, inevitably imperfect movie whose unfinished qualities—the film was added as special screening at the last minute, because it wasn’t clear it would even be ready to show in time—convey both the disruptions of war and the tragically truncated nature of the film’s own creation.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
WWD

Cannes Celebrates 75th Anniversary With Julia Roberts, Tom Cruise and Kristen Stewart

Click here to read the full article. Before Queen Elizabeth II’s, there’s another platinum jubilee on the calendar this summer and this one involves red carpet royalty. Tom Cruise, Julia Roberts, Anthony Hopkins and Kristen Stewart are among the luminaries who will stride the famous steps at this year’s Cannes Film Festival to celebrate its 75th birthday, which opens Tuesday night. Cruise will bring his megawatt star power to town with the premiere of “Top Gun: Maverick,” the long-awaited sequel to the 1986 film that propelled him to global fame as a hot shot pilot. It’s been 30 years since he...
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

The 22 best Netflix action movies to watch right now

The best Netflix action movies aren't hard to come by, because there are tons of excellent films on the streamer to choose from. Where things get difficult, though, is narrowing down your choices to just a few films – but that's where we come in. We've rounded up the best of the best on the streamer to help you plan your next high-octane movie marathon.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Tom Cruise refused to allow Top Gun sequel to debut on streaming: ‘I make movies for the big screen’

Tom Cruise has confirmed that he never considered releasing Top Gun: Maverick to streaming first, despite Covid delaying the film’s intended release date. The new action movie – which sees Cruise as the Navy’s top pilot, who must confront the ghosts of his past – is a sequel to the original 1986 movie, in which he also starred.After its original premiere date of 24 June 2020 was delayed nearly two years by the pandemic, the film is now scheduled to release in cinemas on 24 May.Speaking on Wednesday (18 May) at the Cannes Film Festival, Cruise was asked whether...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Viewers all saying the same thing about Rebel Wilson's new Netflix film Senior Year

Rebel Wilson's new movie Senior Year only landed on Netflix on Friday but has already skyrocketed to the streaming platform's top trending films. The film stars the Australian actress as a cheerleader trying to reclaim her high-school life after being in a coma for two decades, alongside This is Us's Justin Hartley and Clueless actress and nineties icon Alicia Silverstone. But is the film worth watching? Find out what viewers have been saying here…
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Cannes Premiere Gets 5-Minute Standing Ovation; Tom Cruise Receives Honorary Palme d’Or As Fighter Jets Decorate Sky – Updated

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: Tom Cruise was lauded with a surprise Palme d’Or tonight at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere capping off a big day for the 3x Oscar nominee at the Cannes Film Festival. The film received a five-minute standing ovation from the crowd. Prior to receiving the Palme, which wasn’t expected, he was given a tribute reel before the film played. As a prelude, French fighter jets took the sky streaming blue, white and red smoke. The squadron did a second pass before the Top Gun: Maverick star took the stage at the Palais. Cannes 2022 Photos: ‘Top...
NFL
In Style

TikTok Star Anna Sitar Went to Cannes in a Sleek White Dress — and Wait Until You See the Back

If you've been dragging your feet when it comes to joining TikTok, here's a bit of motivation to start posting to the app: it could lead you as far as Cannes Film Festival. At least that's the case for Anna Sitar, a popular creator on the platform, who shares snippets of her life and makes humorous videos for her 11.8 million followers. Naturally, the social media sensation has already posted plenty about her trip to the French Riviera, but as she got ready in her hotel room, she managed to snap a few photos exclusively for InStyle, too.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy