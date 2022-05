Conrad Thompson recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman on The Wrestling Inc. Daily about Ricky Steamboat turning down the chance to face Ric Flair. It had been reported that ‘The Dragon’ would be stepping out of retirement to face the Nature Boy in his final match, which is taking place at Starrcast V during WWE SummerSlam weekend. But since then Steamboat has come out publicly and revealed he turned down the opportunity. That was a decision he made because Ricky wants fans to remember him for his Chris Jericho match, which took place at Backlash in 2009. Steamboat does not want fans to be left thinking that he should have retired, even though he knows that it would be a good payday for him.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO