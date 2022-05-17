ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man accused of robbing, threatening drug buyer

By Alex Wood / Journal Inquirer
 5 days ago

A Norwich man is being held on $300,000 bond while facing accusations that he and his girlfriend offered a man a ride to Middletown and Hartford to buy cocaine, then stopped outside the Manchester Wal-Mart, where he is accused of robbing the passenger at gunpoint and threatening to “off” him.

Angel R. “Biga” Rodriguez, 38, is facing felony charges that include first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit that crime, first-degree threatening, and weapons offenses in the incident, which occurred Oct. 1.

Rodriguez, who was arrested Jan. 31, also faces misdemeanor counts of sixth-degree larceny, first-degree reckless endangerment, and conspiracy to commit those crimes in the case, which is pending in Hartford Superior Court.

ROBBERY, THREAT CASE

DEFENDANT: Angel R. “Biga” Rodriguez, 38, of Norwich

CHARGES: First-degree robbery, sixth-degree larceny, first-degree reckless endangerment, conspiracy to commit each of those three crimes, first-degree threatening, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, criminal possession of a firearm

STATUS: Held on $300,000 bond, next due June 1 in Hartford Superior Court

Despite the conspiracy counts, which indicate that authorities believe more than one person was involved in the crimes, online state judicial records show no charges pending against Rodriguez’s girlfriend in the incident.

The complainant told police that Rodriguez’s girlfriend, who was a friend of the complainant’s, picked him up at his home for what he believed would be a cocaine-buying expedition, according to an affidavit by Manchester police Officer Nicholas Sinopoli.

The officer reported that the complainant went on to describe the following:

While they were on the way to Middletown, Rodriguez’s girlfriend said she needed to stop at the Manchester Wal-Mart. When they got off the highway, he said, she needed gasoline, and he paid $5 for it.

When they got to Wal-Mart, he said, she parked in the back of the parking lot. He said she got out of the vehicle and went to the trunk area while Rodriguez went to the rear passenger door, where the complainant was sitting.

He said Rodriguez opened the door, pulled a black gun from his waistband, and said, “Give me everything you have.”

The complainant said he gave Rodriguez his wallet and that Rodriguez made him pull his pockets out to prove he didn’t have anything else.

He said Rodriguez’s girlfriend got back in the driver’s seat, and Rodriguez said, “Pull around there so I can off him.” The complainant said Rodriguez backed away from the vehicle, and he managed to get away. He said Rodriguez then got back in the car, and he and his girlfriend drove away.

Although the complainant knew the boyfriend only as “Angel,” he later identified Rodriguez from Facebook photos showing him with his girlfriend, the officer reported, adding that he also identified a photo of Rodriguez retrieved from a law-enforcement database.

The officer reported that Rodriguez has a felony conviction on his record, which is the basis for a charge of criminal possession of a firearm in the incident. He also faces a felony count of illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle.

