Health Services

North Belfast: Man in hospital after being stabbed a number of times

By Long Reads
BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man is in hospital after being stabbed a number of times in north Belfast. The...

www.bbc.co.uk

The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man charged over Sheffield street fight stabbing death

A man has been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 22-year-old man in Sheffield. Armend Xhika died after being injured during a confrontation on Earl Marshall Road in Burngreave in May 2021. Mentor Selmani, 27, of no fixed abode, has been charged with grievous bodily harm, violent...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Jack Woodley: Gang of youths left teenager for dead

A gang of youths left their 18-year-old victim for dead after carrying out a "ferocious" attack, a court has heard. Jack Woodley died from a stab wound after being attacked in Houghton-le-Spring in October. A 15-year-old boy admits manslaughter but denies murder. Nine others on trial, all aged 14 to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Former architect who ‘died’ for five minutes reveals where he went

A former British architect from Upper Tysoe, Warwickshire has described the moments when he “died” for five minutes after suffering a cardiac arrest while putting out a house fire.Steve Taylor, 64, and his wife Jo, 53, who own a holiday home together, were having dinner on 14 January when smoke started rising from the side of the house.“We were eating dinner with Jo’s 80-year-old parents when smoke suddenly started pouring through the light fittings in the ceiling and the alarms went off,” Mr Taylor was quoted as saying to PA.He then led the family including his five children out as...
U.K.
The Independent

Nurse who filmed unconscious patients at hospital jailed for 12 years

A nurse who filmed up the gowns of unconscious women patients and recorded staff using the toilet at a large teaching hospital has been jailed for 12 years by a judge who said he had “brought shame on an honourable profession”.Paul Grayson, 51, was also told by the judge he must serve an extended licence period of four years when he is eventually released.The judge described how four patients were targeted as they recovered from surgery at Sheffield’s Royal Hallamshire Hospital – one of whom has never been identified from the footage.Sheffield Crown Court heard how Grayson – a charge...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Family pay tribute to doctor who died after being attacked

The family of a retired doctor who died a month after being attacked have remembered him as “a man of great patience, modesty and integrity”.Dr Kim Harrison, 68, was assaulted in the village of Clydach, near Swansea in Wales, on March 12.He died in hospital from a head injury on April 9, South Wales Police said.Dr Harrison’s family said he trained at the Royal Brompton Hospital in London and went on to help set up the respiratory unit at the Morriston Hospital in Swansea.Whilst we deeply mourn the loss of an exceptional man, we wish to celebrate his fulfilled and...
HOME & GARDEN
The Independent

Three-year-old boy dies after suspected dog attack in Rochdale

A three-year-old boy has died in Rochdale after a suspected dog attack, Greater Manchester Police said. Officers were called at around 1.15pm on Sunday by the North West Ambulance Service after receiving reports that a child had suffered injuries in Milnrow.He was taken by ambulance to hospital where he was pronounced dead.Police said on Sunday evening that no arrests had been made and enquiries were ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding his death. Detective superintendent Jamie Daniels, of Greater Manchester Police’s public protection and serious crime division, said: “This is a tragic, devastating incident and our thoughts are with the family...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Rochdale dog attack: Boy, 3, was 'happy, kind and caring'

A three-year-old who died in a dog attack at a farm was "a happy, kind and caring little boy", his family have said. Daniel John Twigg was outdoors with several dogs in Carr Lane, in the town of Milnrow, before he was found with serious injuries on Sunday. He was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Rapist jailed after attacking bus passenger

A man has been jailed for eight years for raping a woman whom he followed after getting off a bus in Bristol. Haithum Alsuliman, 35, of Nags Head Hill, Bristol, attacked the woman on Salisbury Avenue on 30 March. CCTV footage of the area was reviewed and he was arrested...
PUBLIC SAFETY

