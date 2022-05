Nic Claxton is set to be a restricted free agent this summer, and at least one Eastern Conference general manager believes he'll remain with the Brooklyn Nets. "He is not going to get more than a midlevel offer from a team like Charlotte or Chicago, and if that is the case, they're comfortable matching it," he told Sean Deveney of Heavy.com. "He is restricted; they can match anything another team gives him. He is looking at something like three years, $35 million."

NBA ・ 2 HOURS AGO