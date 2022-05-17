ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle County, DE

TRAFFIC ALERT – New Castle County – Edgemoor Road Bridge Over Railroad Tracks to be Painted / Starting May 23rd

By DELDOT-Traffic
 5 days ago

Wilmington — The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) announces that painting of the bridge over...

US News and World Report

Report Faults Amtrak Purchase of Wilmington Office Building

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A report by Amtrak's inspector general found that the train service's $41 million purchase of an office building in Delaware has failed to provide savings that were projected. Amtrak estimated it would save close to $50 million by consolidating operations in the building that it...
WILMINGTON, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Georgetown area on Thursday evening. On May 19, 2022, at approximately 5:52 p.m., a 2015 Honda Civic was traveling southbound on East Trap Pond Road approaching the intersection at Hardscrabble Road, where there is a posted stop sign. At the same time, a 2014 Honda Accord was traveling westbound on Hardscrabble Road approaching the intersection at East Trap Pond Road. Hardscrabble Road is a through-way at this location and vehicle traffic is not required to stop. For unknown reasons, the Civic failed to stop at the posted stop sign and continued into the intersection directly into the path of the Accord. As a result, the front of the Accord struck the left front of the Civic. After the collision, the Civic was forced off the roadway and rolled once before coming to rest in a residential yard. The Accord was also forced off the roadway and came to rest in a residential yard.
GEORGETOWN, DE
firststateupdate.com

Mayor Updates Displaced Adam Street Residents, 372 Code Violation Officials Say

Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki today provided an update on the status of residents who were displaced Monday when seven apartment buildings on North Adams Street were declared unfit for habitation by the Department of Licenses and Inspections. The owner of the buildings, A.J. Pokorny, has been cited by the City for 372 code violations according to Purzycki. Residents living in 27 apartment units in the seven buildings had to leave their homes and are in various forms of shelter today.
WILMINGTON, DE
witn22.org

City Issues Update on the Status of Residents Displaced from Seven Apartment Buildings Declared Unfit on Adams Street

Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki today updated the public, media, and elected officials on the status of residents who were displaced Monday when seven apartment buildings on North Adams Street were declared unfit for habitation by the Department of Licenses and Inspections. The owner of the buildings, A.J. Pokorny, has been cited by the City for 372 code violations. Residents living in 27 apartment units in the seven buildings had to leave their homes and are in various forms of shelter today.
WILMINGTON, DE
WMDT.com

Fire erupts in Georgetown, injuring a child

GEORGETOWN, Del. – A gas explosion lead to a fire in Georgetown Thursday evening. Reports show a child was injured during the incident at 202 Cedar Street. Four fire departments assisted in putting the fire out, including Georgetown, Milton, Millsboro, and Ellendale. 47 ABC will continue to follow this...
GEORGETOWN, DE
WMDT.com

Police: Crash claims life of 23-year-old in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Thursday evening in Georgetown. According to police, shortly before 6 p.m., a 2015 Honda Civic was traveling southbound on East Trap Pond Road, approaching the intersection at Hardscrabble Road, where there is a posted stop sign. At the same time, a 2014 Honda Accord was traveling westbound on Hardscrabble Road, approaching the intersection at East Trap Pond Road. Police say Hardscrabble Road is a through-way at this location, and vehicle traffic is not required to stop.
GEORGETOWN, DE
WBOC

Dover City Offices and Library Temporarily Closed

DOVER, Del.- Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases among City of Dover employees, city offices and buildings will be closed on Friday, May 20 through Monday, May 23. Officials said a thorough cleaning of city facilities will occur during the temporary closure. The public buildings being closed include City...
DOVER, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Dover city offices to close Friday and Monday due to staff COVID outbreak

The City of Dover's offices will be closed Friday and Monday following an outbreak of COVID-19 amongst its staff. Mayor Robin Christiansen signed an Executive Declaration shutting down city facilities on May 20 and 23, but did not say how many people tested positive. Essential services will not be effected,...
DOVER, DE
WMDT.com

Child Hit in Laurel Car Accident

LAUREL, De – on the evening of May 18th 2022 a child was hit by a car and sustained serious injuries. The incident happened in Laurel off Mount Pleasant Road. Police arrived on the scene and shut down a portion of the roadway and rushed the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment.
WDEL 1150AM

Displaced residents from Wilmington's Adams Street see no aid from landlord yet, city providing legal guidance

"I'm taking care of the world!" That's what AJ Pokorny, owner and landlord of the 27 rental units condemned by the city of Wilmington's Department of Licenses and Inspections Monday on the back of 372 issued code violations, dismissively shouted Wednesday when he was asked if he was providing financial resources for housing and storage for the residents who are now displaced.
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Wilmington Police searching for suspect car in fatal hit and run

Wilmington Police are asking for the public's assistance in tracking down a car believed to be involved in a fatal hit and run crash that killed a pedestrian last weekend. 54-year old Christopher Horn was hit by a car in the 2100 block of North Market Street around 2:30 a.m., Saturday, May 14, 2022.
WILMINGTON, DE
Daily Voice

Bridge Jumper Is Down In Delaware River (DEVELOPING)

Someone jumped from the Walt Whitman Bridge in Camden County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The fall was reported at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 18 from the New Jersey side of the bridge, initial reports said. Camden Fire Department and Philadelphia FD marine units were responding. CHECK BACK...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
WDEL 1150AM

Newark Police investigating another water pellet gun incident

Newark Police are investigating another incident involving a water pellet gun. At least one shot was fired during the latest incident in the area of South Chapel Street and East Delaware Avenue on Friday. No injuries were reported. Earlier this month, a person was hit with a water pellet near...
NEWARK, DE
MyChesCo

State Police Investigating Unemployment Fraud in Chester County

NEWLIN TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police announced they are investigating an incident of identity theft and unemployment fraud. Authorities state that on May 2, 2022, Troopers from the Embreeville Station responded to Ground Hog College Road in Newlin Township, Chester County, Pennsylvania, The victim, a 63-year-old male, reported that an unknown perpetrator used his personal identity to file for unemployment and open a bank account. This investigation is ongoing.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Tornado Watch Issued For Parts Of Pennsylvania, Delaware And New Jersey As Gusty Thunderstorms Head Towards Region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Get ready for some gusty thunderstorms to impact the afternoon drive on Friday followed by record-breaking heat to start the weekend. The Philadelphia area begins to warm up today as a warm front lifts north across the region.  The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for parts of Delaware, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania until 7 p.m. Friday. A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia until 7 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/WbvQHydxRh — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) May 20, 2022 However, a cluster of gusty thunderstorms known as a Mesoscale Convective...
townsquaredelaware.com

Delaware State Police Arrest Two Subjects Following Narcotics Investigation

Delaware State Police have arrested 61-year-old Robert Barry of Clayton, DE and 57-year-old Janeen Vidakovich of Clayton, DE on drug and weapon charges following a narcotics investigation that began in April. On May 9, 2022, troopers concluded a two-month drug investigation surrounding Robert Barry. A search warrant was executed on...
CLAYTON, DE

