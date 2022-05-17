ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Ecological functions of streams and rivers severely affected globally

By Science X staff
Phys.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAgriculture, loss of habitat or wastewater effluents—human stressors negatively impact biodiversity in streams and rivers. Very little is known yet about the extent to which their capacity for self-purification and other essential ecosystem services are also impacted. An international research team lead by the Helmholtz Centre for Environmental Research (UFZ) has...

phys.org

Comments / 1

Related
Phys.org

Development of a potential super wheat for salty soils

Researchers at the University of Gothenburg have developed several new varieties of wheat that tolerate soils with higher salt concentrations. After having mutated a wheat variety from Bangladesh, they now have a wheat with seeds that weigh three times more and that germinate almost twice as often as the original variety.
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Policy and farm management help China mitigate climate change

Production of animal protein in China has increased by 800% over the past 40 years, driven by population growth, urbanization and higher worker wages. However, the amount of climate-warming nitrous oxide released from animal farming in the country has not risen as quickly, thanks to science-led policy and farm management interventions in the way animals are fed and their manure recycled.
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

How fast-growing algae could enhance growth of food crops

A new study provides a framework to boost crop growth by incorporating a strategy adopted from a fast-growing species of green algae. The algae, known as Chlamydomonas reinhardtii, contain an organelle called the pyrenoid that speeds up the conversion of carbon, which the algae absorb from the air, into a form that the organisms can use for growth. In a study published May 19, 2022 in the journal Nature Plants, researchers at Princeton University and Northwestern University used molecular modeling to identify the features of the pyrenoid that are most critical for enhancing carbon fixation, and then mapped how this functionality could be engineered into crop plants.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Promoting diversity in reforestation shown to increase productivity

Diversifying the species in forest plantations has a positive impact on the quality of woodlands, according to an international study involving a CNRS researchers published on May 20, 2022, in the journal Science. Forest plantations mixing several different species have long been used for some reforestation operations, in the hope...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biodiversity#Flood Protection#Water Management#Ufz
Phys.org

Environment scientists close in on 'golden spike' to define Anthropocene

Leicester researchers searching for a "golden spike" to formally define humanity's current geological period—and acknowledge human impact on our planet—have announced a major step in their analysis at an international conference on Wednesday. University of Leicester Professors Jens Zinke, Mark Williams and Jan Zalasiewicz and Ph.D. researcher Stephen...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
Bridget Mulroy

Near 7.0 Magnitude Earthquake in Pacific

A powerful earthquake hit in a highly volcanic area of the Pacific.(@GeroldGrotelueschen/iStock) An earthquake with an initial magnitude of 7.3 struck Macquarie Island in the Pacific. Later adjusted to 6.7, it was still powerful and enough to give seismologists reason to be on alert.
Phys.org

Discovery of high-speed moving plasma turbulence that outpaces the movement of heat

In order to achieve a fusion power plant, it is necessary to stably confine a plasma of more than 100 million degrees Celsius in a magnetic field and maintain it for a long time. A research group led by Assistant Professor Naoki Kenmochi, Professor Katsumi Ida, and Associate Professor Tokihiko Tokuzawa of the National Institute for Fusion Science (NIFS), National Institutes of Natural Sciences (NINS), Japan, using measuring instruments developed independently and with the cooperation of Professor Daniel J. den Hartog of the University of Wisconsin, USA, discovered for the first time that turbulence moves faster than heat when heat escapes in plasmas in the Large Helical Device (LHD). One characteristic of this turbulence makes it possible to predict changes in plasma temperature, and it is expected that observation of turbulence will lead to the development of a method for real-time control of plasma temperature in the future.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Paleontologists find the jaws of an extremely rare bear in Taurida cave

Ural paleontologists discovered the lower jaws of an Etruscan bear from the Early Pleistocene (2–1.5 million years ago) in the Taurida Cave (Crimean Peninsula). Scientists reported the finding in the international journal of paleobiology Historical Biology. Remains of Etruscan bears (which is the ancestor of brown and cave bears)...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Geothermal drilling successes offer potential gain for petroleum industry

Texas A&M University researchers Dr. Sam Noynaert and Fred Dupriest recently presented results from a geothermal project that drastically reduced well-completion times and drill bit changeouts to an audience of mostly petroleum drillers. The Department of Energy (DOE) funded the project, which improves geothermal drilling practices with physics-based instruction and oil and gas techniques to lower the high cost of drilling geothermal wells. The time and equipment saved suggests the oil industry should take note.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Record-breaking cold in Brazil threatens homeless, crops

Coats and scarves have come out prematurely in Brazil, as the south of the tropical country experiences a record-breaking cold spell, a menace for both homeless people and crops. With 1.4 degrees Celsius, the capital Brasilia recorded the coldest temperature in its history on Thursday, with more than a month...
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

New experiments suggest that nonbiological processes alone may not account for decreased magnetization at oil spill site

In August 1979, an oil pipeline burst near Bemidji, Minn., spraying 1.7 million liters of crude oil onto the ground. Following cleanup, 400,000 liters that had seeped into sediments still remained. Recognizing a unique opportunity, research groups began to study the site to gain new insights into the long-term dynamics of oil spills.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

New imaging spectrometer surveys atmospheric dust from the ISS

Scientists on Earth will soon see our planet's atmospheric dust sources in high resolution, as a new state-of-the-art imaging spectrometer—developed by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) and Cornell University—aims to survey the land surface from 250 miles above us on the orbiting International Space Station. The instrument's launch...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy