Newport News Police chief hosts 'Chat with the Chief' amid recent violence

One man, one teenager injured in Franklin shooting
FRANKLIN, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired about police officer shortages on May 2, 2022. The Franklin Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people injured Friday night. A news release said that officers got the call...
Man arrested in connection with Elizabeth City shooting investigation
An Elizabeth City man was arrested and charged with several firearm- and drug-related offenses in connection to a February shooting.
Man arrested after Virginia Beach police officer struck by bullet during struggle
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man was arrested for attempting to disarm a Virginia Beach police officer during a struggle Thursday morning. According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, the incident happened at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital when 28-year-old William Deloatche grabbed an officer's gun and attempted to disarm him.
A Henrico student killed. A community mourns.
Henrico Police announced Friday that another teenager was charged with Diamond Brown-Mosby's murder.
Newport News PD to help provide Patriotic Festival security for short-staffed Norfolk PD
A spokesperson for the Norfolk Police Department confirmed Friday that NNPD will be sending 15 officers as well as two supervisors to help provide security for the event downtown on Memorial Day weekend. The festival is expected to draw more than 40,000 visitors for concerts, military demonstrations and displays.
1 dead, 4 injured after overnight 2-vehicle crash on Portsmouth Blvd in Suffolk
Police are now investigating what caused an overnight crash that killed one person and injured four others in Suffolk.
‘This family lost a crown jewel’: Family seeks justice for slain high school senior killed in Thursday shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The past 24-hours for Vell Brown and his extended family can only be described as their worst nightmare after learning of the death of his niece by gun violence just a few weeks before she was expected to graduate high school. Vell says 17-year-old Diamond Brown...
Ukrainian woman now living in Suffolk had to leave her husband behind
WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Details: https://www.wavy.com/?p=1391646. Ukrainian woman now living in Suffolk had to leave …. CNU earns walk-off win over Wesleyan in game one …. Man found shot at scene of 2-car crash in Hampton. Bayou Bon Vivant: Cajun festival returns to Norfolk. OBX officials warn of...
Virginia police officer shot with fellow officer’s gun
A Virginia Beach police officer was accidentally shot with another officer’s gun during a struggle with a suspect on Thursday morning, cops said. The Virginia Beach Police Department said the incident unfolded on Thursday around 10:20 a.m. at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital. According to the Department, the officer...
Officer shot during struggle at Virginia Beach General
Police say officers were struggling with a person in custody at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital when an officer’s gun was discharged. Read more: https://bit.ly/3G2yNq1.
A young boy was attacked by dogs. Woman claims she was too.
Just over a week ago, a young boy was attacked by two dogs while he was walking to his Henrico bus stop. Officials said that these same dogs attacked another woman just months prior.
Man Arrested For Fatally Shooting Virginian-Pilot Reporter
A man has been arrested for a shooting that claimed the lives of two 25-year-olds, including a local reporter. According to WRIC, 24-year-old Antoine Legrande Jr.was arrested on May 17 by the U.S. Marshals Task Force and the Norfolk Police Department’s Special Operations Team. He was reportedly armed but arrested without incident. Legrande was charged with three counts of second-degree murder, two counts of malicious wounding and firearms charges.
Man shot Thursday morning in Newport News
Police have not determined where the man was shot and do not have any suspect information.
Man charged after officer injured during struggle at Virginia Beach hospital
A Virginia Beach Police officer was shot when another officer's firearm discharged during a struggle with a subject Thursday morning.
2 vehicles hit by gunfire in Suffolk; police investigating
Dispatchers received a call of shots being fired in the area at 8:47 a.m.
Virginia woman guilty of lottery scheme, steals more than $200,000 from elderly across United States
Miller would put the money the victims sent her into her personal bank accounts, and then convert it and funnel it to her co-conspirators. She also forged victim signatures on fraudulent checks, and mailed locked briefcases to victims. Miller told the victims the briefcases contained their winnings, and they would receive the combination once the taxes and fees had been paid to her. Miller had actually packed the briefcases with Hampton Roads newspapers and magazines.
Fire breaks out on 26th Street in Norfolk
Dispatch tells 10 On Your Side that the fire broke out around 7:10 p.m. in the 700 block of 26th Street.
Crash, shooting in Hampton leaves man hurt
It happened on Victoria Boulevard, and investigators are trying to piece together exactly what happened. He's expected to be okay.
ODU Police searching for 3 robbery suspects
The crime occurred around 2:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of 46th Street on Friday, May 20.
Norfolk leaders speak after shooting at vigil for murder victim
NORFOLK, Va. — On Wednesday, Norfolk police officers met with family members of 22-year-old Marvin Milton. Milton was shot and killed on Greenplain Road last week. Then on Sunday, family and friends held a vigil for him. Norfolk police confirmed a shooting happened just as several community speakers got done talking.
