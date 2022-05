Madisonville, TX -- Once again, Madisonville was the location for the final game in Regional Semifinals against The Woodlands and Midway. In game 1, The Woodlands struggled in the circle to retire the Midway lineup and fell 8-7. Game 2 was huge for The Woodlands as Saylor Davis dominated the batter’s box and brought in 6 runs herself. With a Grand Slam and a hand full of homeruns, The Woodlands forced a game 3 to decide who would move on.

