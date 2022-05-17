See the child vaccination rates for COVID-19 in Pennsylvania

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Lehigh Valley picked up another series win on Sunday with a 4-2 victory over Rochester at Frontier Field. The IronPigs (23-19) received seven solid innings from starter Ricardo Sanchez who scattered four hits and allowed one run to earn his first win of the season. Nick Duron got the final two outs and earned his first save.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO