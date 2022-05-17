See the child vaccination rates for COVID-19 in Pennsylvania

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Republican U.S. Senate primary remains neck and neck between Dave McCormick and Dr. Mehmet Oz with a recount likely. And now sparking debate is a federal appeals court ruling from Friday that undated Lehigh County ballots, which arrived on time should be counted in the 2021 general election.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A federal court says mail-in ballots without a required date on the return envelope must be allowed in a 2021 Pennsylvania county judge race. The decision issued late Friday by the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals could complicate the ongoing process of vote counting in the state’s neck-and-neck U.S. Senate Republican primary.
PENN TWP., Pa. - A Tennessee man was killed in a crash on Route 183 in Berks County. It happened just before 6:00 this morning in Penn Township. State Police say a vehicle crossed the center line and hit another vehicle. The victim was 29-year-old Paul Sarduy of Tennessee. Police...
Here's what's happening at businesses around the Lehigh Valley and beyond. Il Gaetano Ristorante held a ribbon-cutting Friday at its 665 Columbus Ave., Phillipsburg, location. The restaurant is under new administration and has a new menu, including salads ($7 to $9), pasta ($15 to $23), and a range of antipasti, chicken, veal and fish dishes from about $15 to $25.
MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. - A developer’s plan to build two restaurants near Kutztown has gotten an initial thumbs-down from Maxatawny Township planners. The proposal, from Motus Equities of Wyomissing, would put two “quick serve” restaurants on 1.1 acres at Ivy League Drive and Kutztown Road East in Maxatawny, according to plans filed with the township.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Lehigh Valley picked up another series win on Sunday with a 4-2 victory over Rochester at Frontier Field. The IronPigs (23-19) received seven solid innings from starter Ricardo Sanchez who scattered four hits and allowed one run to earn his first win of the season. Nick Duron got the final two outs and earned his first save.
