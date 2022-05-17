Orem man arrested, threatens to kill store patrons with box cutter knife

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after allegedly threatening customers inside a gas station with a box cutter knife on Monday.

Orem Police have identified the suspect as Paul Coleman, 49.

Police first responded to reports of Coleman threatening victims with a weapon. Coleman was located in a parking lot near the area of 835 West University Parkway where he was found pushing a shopping cart around.

When police detained him, they noticed a bladed box cutter knife in his right pant pocket.

While investigating, five eyewitnesses say Coleman threatened multiple victims while holding the box cutter knife. The victims say Coleman became agitated when a gas station employee refused to sell him alcohol at the time.

After he was denied, Coleman attempted to jump onto the counter inside the gas station mart. Officers say he verbally yelled at and threatened patrons inside the store, threatening to kill them while pointing the box cutter knife at multiple people.

Authorities were able to safely detain Coleman. During police questioning, Coleman admitted to being present inside the gas station, but denied threatening anyone.

Coleman was arrested on three counts of aggravated assault.

