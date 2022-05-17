ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orem, UT

Orem man arrested, threatens to kill store patrons with box cutter knife

By Vivian Chow
ABC4
ABC4
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33f2AR_0fgseTNX00

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after allegedly threatening customers inside a gas station with a box cutter knife on Monday.

Orem Police have identified the suspect as Paul Coleman, 49.

Police first responded to reports of Coleman threatening victims with a weapon. Coleman was located in a parking lot near the area of 835 West University Parkway where he was found pushing a shopping cart around.

When police detained him, they noticed a bladed box cutter knife in his right pant pocket.

WANTED: Three suspects connected to fatal South Salt Lake shooting outside WinCo

While investigating, five eyewitnesses say Coleman threatened multiple victims while holding the box cutter knife. The victims say Coleman became agitated when a gas station employee refused to sell him alcohol at the time.

After he was denied, Coleman attempted to jump onto the counter inside the gas station mart. Officers say he verbally yelled at and threatened patrons inside the store, threatening to kill them while pointing the box cutter knife at multiple people.

Authorities were able to safely detain Coleman. During police questioning, Coleman admitted to being present inside the gas station, but denied threatening anyone.

Coleman was arrested on three counts of aggravated assault.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Provo police looking for robbery suspect

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – The Provo Police Criminal Investigation Division is investigating a robbery that occurred on Friday, May 20. Authorities say the incident happened at 1296 S. State St. in Provo. If you can identify the individual below, or the owner of the vehicle, please contact Detective Fox with Provo Police at bfox@provo.org or […]
PROVO, UT
ABC4

Man arrested after several thefts in Duchesne Co.

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – 46-year-old Brad Dumas from Fruitland was apprehended and booked into Duchesne County Jail in connection with several burglaries around the county, police say. On Friday, May 20, an officer with the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) assisted to a “tip” about Dumas after a photo was reportedly put on Facebook […]
DUCHESNE COUNTY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
City
Orem, UT
State
Utah State
Orem, UT
Crime & Safety
ABC4

Child shot in West Valley City, in critical condition

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A child was shot in West Valley City Saturday night and is reportedly in critical condition. Authorities say that the incident occurred around 10 p.m. near 3100 S 4800 W. West Valley City Police say they responded to reports of shots fired, finding a child with a gunshot wound. […]
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ABC4

Double fatal crash leaves two teens dead in N. Ogden

NORTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Two are dead and three others injured after a car full of teenagers smashed into a tree Saturday morning, authorities say. At around 2:30 a.m. in the 700 block of 3100 N, a North Ogden police officer attempted to make a traffic stop on a car for minor traffic violations. […]
NORTH OGDEN, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Orem Police#Winco
ABC4

Neighbors react to son allegedly shooting his mom

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4) – Neighbors in the area are shaken up after 21-year-old Gage Dinehart allegedly shot his mother Nicole Dinehart after an argument, saying this is nothing you’d ever expect on their street.  One person who knows Gage said she never could’ve imagined him doing this.  “This shocks law enforcement, it it shocks […]
PLEASANT GROVE, UT
ABC4

Man arrested for threatening to bomb Provo elementary school

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after allegedly threatening to bomb a Provo elementary school on Thursday. Provo Police say Robert Prina, 46, was seen entering Timpanogos Elementary School and leaving a note that read, “Maybe school shooter or maybe school bomber coming need tell all teachers may need real evacuations maybe […]
PROVO, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC4

4 charged in South Salt Lake grocery store shooting

SOUTH SALT LAKE (ABC4) – Four people have been charged with their connection to a shooting that left a man dead outside of a WinCo Foods parking lot. Mckennalyn Elizabeth Cummins, 24, along with Stafon Coleman, 21, Damian Coleman, 27, and Terell Jones, 30, have all been charged with murder and aggravated robbery and obstructing […]
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
Gephardt Daily

Skydiver in critical condition after accident in South Jordan

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, May 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A skydiver is in critical condition after an accident Saturday in South Jordan. Police were called at about 1 p.m., and responded to a park near Oquirrh Lake in the Daybreak area, Jon Stone, South City Jordan Fire battalion chief Jon Stone told Gephardt Daily.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
ABC4

Tooele Police search for man in connection to retail theft

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man? The Tooele City Police Department is searching for a man they say could have information on a retail theft that happened recently. The man’s image was caught on surveillance camera footage inside a shop. He was last seen wearing a black beanie, dark gray sweatshirt, blue […]
TOOELE, UT
ABC4

Details released on three Utah officer-involved shootings

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill will be providing updates on three officer-involved shootings in 2021 on Friday. Unreleased details from the incidents will be discussed further regarding officer-involved shootings for the West Valley Police Department on Aug. 7, 2021, the Sandy Police Department on Sept. 8, 2021, and […]
WEST JORDAN, UT
ABC4

Convicted murderer joins nephew in SLC armed robbery

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The nephew of a man convicted of a double-murder case that shook Utah in 2020 has been arrested for robbing a 7-Eleven.  The suspect, Albert Enoch Johnson was initially charged in 2020 in the 3rd District Court with two counts of first-degree felony aggravated murder, two counts of first-degree felony […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Skydiver crashes near Daybreak in South Jordan

DAYBREAK, Utah (ABC4) – A skydiver crash landed near Brookside Park in the Daybreak community of South Jordan on Saturday, according to the South Jordan Fire Dept. Fire officials say the man was flown to a nearby hospital, and is in critical but stable condition. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
ABC4

ABC4

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy