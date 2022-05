Ronald Everett Meredith, age 79 of Pulaski joined his Father in Heaven on May 20, 2022. He passed peacefully at Pulaski Retirement Center. He was the son of the late Harry Malcolm Meredith, Sr. and Bessie Bryant Meredith of Pulaski and brother to the late Harry Malcolm Meredith, Jr. and the late Bernie Leo Meredith. He is survived by his sister Darlene Meredith Rorrer of Pulaski and his brother Charles Shannon Meredith of Rocky Mount as well as many loving nieces and nephews. The family is eternally grateful for all the kindness and patience provided by every caregiver at Pulaski Rehabilitation & Retirement Center in their long relationship with Ronnie.

