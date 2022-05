Jimmy Rane, one of the most prominent Auburn boosters, was one name mentioned regularly during the Bryan Harsin saga from several months ago. But Rane on Thursday claimed to have had no role in the internal probe that almost got Harsin fired after his first season, or in future decisions. Rane tried to clarify Auburn’s seemingly well-known reputation for booster involvement in athletics personnel decisions.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO