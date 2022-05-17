Bend Park & Rec Hosts Swim-Focused Hiring Event

Saving Grace will host a free community event on May 21 from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. at Riverbend Park to celebrate the Heroes that make their life-saving work possible. In partnership with Lay It Out Events and the Happy Girls Run, the Heroes Celebration will take place immediately after the run and will include a live band, libations, and food trucks, plus the presentation of awards to volunteers, community partners, and survivors. “After an unprecedented two years of impact on survivors, Saving Grace has been able to keep the community safe and support women, children and families during their most challenging times,” says Executive Director, Cassi MacQueen. “Saving Grace Heroes are the incredible staff, dedicated volunteers, generous community members, and resilient survivors that stand for safety, hope and healing every day.” MacQueen says.

