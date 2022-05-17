ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Old Capitol Art Fair Coming To Downtown Springfield This Saturday

By Staff
wmay.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 60th Annual Springfield Old Capitol Art Fair will occupy several downtown blocks from...

www.wmay.com

Comments / 0

Related
wmay.com

Pridefest Draws Large Crowds Despite Rain

Even periodic heavy rains did not deter large crowds from turning out for the first full in-person Springfield Pridefest in three years. After a two-year layoff because of COVID, the celebration of the LGBTQ community in Springfield drew thousands of people in its return on Saturday. Dozens of vendors took...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Weekend Downtown Events Expected To Go On, Rain Or Shine

The major weekend events in downtown Springfield are still set to go on… despite a threat of heavy rain and possible storms in Saturday’s forecast. All the major downtown events… the Old Capitol Farmers Market, the Old Capitol Art Fair, and Springfield Pridefest… are rain-or-shine events, and organizers say they are proceeding with their plans, and hoping the weather cooperates. The farmers market opens for the season at 8am, with plans for a ribbon-cutting at 9am. If it’s raining, the ribbon-cutting will be moved indoors to Resource One, 321 E. Adams.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Weird Al Appearance In Springfield Postponed

COVID-19 has forced the postponement of a big name concert in Springfield. Comic musician Weird Al Yankovic had to delay his planned appearance Sunday night at UIS. Yankovic announced late last week that he had been diagnosed with COVID-19. Although his symptoms are mild, the performer has called off several scheduled dates on his current tour. His Springfield appearance will be rescheduled for the fall… but the exact date has not yet been set.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Weekend Events To Create Travel Challenges In Downtown Springfield

Get ready for a busy weekend in downtown Springfield… and some traffic disruption because of it. Several major downtown events will lead to road closures over the weekend. It begins Friday afternoon, when Washington Street between 4th and 6th, and 5th Street from Jefferson to Adams, will be closed for the Old Capitol Art Fair, which runs through Sunday evening. Capitol Avenue from 4th to 6th, and 5th Street from Jackson to Monroe, will be closed Friday evening through Sunday morning for Springfield Pridefest.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Local
Illinois Government
Springfield, IL
Entertainment
City
Springfield, IL
chambanamoms.com

Martinelli’s Market Coming to Downtown Champaign

A new bakery and deli is coming to downtown Champaign this fall, the fourth local restaurant currently owned and operated by Lauren and Jeffrey Brokish. The Brokishes, who are also proprietors of CI Bakehouse, Pekara Bakery and Bistro, and Martinelli’s Market in Bloomington, plan to open Martinelli’s Market in Champaign in early September.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Why ‘jumping worms’ are an issue in Central Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gardeners in Central Illinois have an invasive species to look out for while they work in their yards. “Jumping worms” originally from Asia were first found in the Prairie State in 2015. The University of Illinois Extension Office confirmed that invasive species have been found in Peoria, Tazewell, McLean, and Woodford counties.
PEORIA, IL
chambanamoms.com

Strawberry Picking Near Champaign-Urbana

Strawberry picking is an early summertime favorite and we have options for your family in Central Illinois. Within a one-hour drive from Champaign-Urbana, you can find spots to take your kids strawberry picking — but don’t delay, strawberry season comes and goes quickly. Early summer means strawberries, and...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Fine Art#Jewel
wmay.com

Central Illinois Woman Dies In Fall In Rocky Mountain National Park

A Central Illinois woman has died after a fall in Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado. 21-year-old Lydia Davidsmeier of the town of Virginia had reportedly been hiking on a trail near a waterfall when she fell Thursday. Her body was recovered from the base of the waterfall later that day.
VIRGINIA, IL
wmay.com

Water Main Work To Disrupt Fifth Street Traffic, Starting Monday

Expect some traffic snarls in Springfield starting Monday. Lane reductions start Monday on South Fifth Street between Iles Avenue and Bryn Mawr Boulevard for a water main replacement. Public works officials say the project is expected to take several days, but may be suspended in the event of inclement weather.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
5 On Your Side

2 St. Louis-area restaurants announce closures

ST. LOUIS — Two St. Louis-area restaurants are closing their doors this month, according to social media posts shared this week. Tapped in Maplewood, which offers wood-fired pizzas and self-pour taps, announced Wednesday that it will close its only location at 7278 Manchester Road on May 28. The restaurant said it is "seeking the right fit for someone to take over our lease," and provided an email for those interested (info@tappedstl.com).
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois State Fair slide up for sale

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A push is underway to keep an iconic piece of the Illinois State Fairgrounds at its home. The state fair slide is up for sale. A number of prospective buyers are talking about dismantling and moving it, but Springfield city leaders said not so fast to that move. The city council […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Springfield Pridefest: What You Need To Know

Springfield Pridefest 2022 is finally here this Saturday, May 21st! Want to know the schedule? Look no further. We’ll see you down there!. The entertainment line-up for PrideFest 2022 is…. Pride Parade – 11:30 am. PrideFest Kick-Off – Noon. The Deep Hollow – 12:30 pm. Thornhill...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Marijuana dispensary relocating in East Peoria

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A marijuana dispensary is now getting moved to South Main Street in East Peoria. Roy Sorce, the owner of Sorce Enterprises, is relocating his marijuana dispensary. The East Peoria City Council was happy to unanimously approve this relocation, as it was approved once before.
EAST PEORIA, IL
wmay.com

Pedestrian Struck By Train, Killed In Springfield

A 41-year-old Springfield man is dead after being struck by a train Friday night. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says the pedestrian was struck in the vicinity of 9th and Converse. He was pronounced dead at the scene around 9:30pm. The man’s name was not immediately released, and police are...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Normal’s Leah Marlene advances to finale in ‘American Idol’

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Normal West alumnae Leah Marlene has advanced to the top three in “American Idol.”. Marlene made the announcement on her Facebook page over the weekend, as the hit competition show is heating up. Full support from the Bloomington/Normal community is pouring in for Marlene,...
NORMAL, IL
97ZOK

This Famous Tiny Town Serves One Of The Best Burgers In Illinois

Imagine living in a town with only one store to shop at. Yup, you heard the right. I'm always fascinated by towns that have a really small population because it must be very annoying seeing everybody you know EVERYWHERE you go. I live in a town of 150,000 and I still see people I know in the most random places and I tend to avoid them every chance I get.
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Mobile homes, RV’s destroyed by East Peoria fire

EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Several RV’s and mobile homes in East Peoria were damaged as the result of a fire that quickly spread. East Peoria Fire Chief Bobby Zimmerman tells 25 News someone doing mechanical work at Spindler Marina is to blame. He says the man doing the...
EAST PEORIA, IL
wmay.com

COVID Boosters For Ages 5 To 11 Available Starting Monday

The Sangamon County Department of Public Health will begin offering COVID booster shots to vaccinated children ages 5 to 11, starting Monday. Federal regulators approved the low-dose booster this week, and the Illinois Department of Public Health adopted the recommendation on Friday. The Pfizer booster can be given to children in that age range if it’s been at least five months since they completed the primary vaccination series. The county health department will provide the shots to children by appointment only. Those can be booked online at scdph.org.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy