Old Capitol Art Fair Coming To Downtown Springfield This Saturday

The major weekend events in downtown Springfield are still set to go on… despite a threat of heavy rain and possible storms in Saturday’s forecast. All the major downtown events… the Old Capitol Farmers Market, the Old Capitol Art Fair, and Springfield Pridefest… are rain-or-shine events, and organizers say they are proceeding with their plans, and hoping the weather cooperates. The farmers market opens for the season at 8am, with plans for a ribbon-cutting at 9am. If it’s raining, the ribbon-cutting will be moved indoors to Resource One, 321 E. Adams.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO