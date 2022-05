Parliamentarians from over 20 countries have expressed their “grave concern” over the increasing threats of violence and assassination ahead of the Colombia elections. In an open letter signed by global figureheads such as former president of Ecuador, Rafael Correa, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, member of the National Assembly and professor Noam Chomsky, they condemned the political violence against the candidates. The letter pointed to how death threats now “regularly circulate on social media platforms threatening [candidates’] lives and their right to political expression just days before the first round vote”. Earlier this month, an assassination plot against sitting senator and leading...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 43 MINUTES AGO