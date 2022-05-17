ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, AL

Marcus Paramore appointed to state board

By Submitted Article
Troy Messenger
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarcus Paramore was recently appointed the Resident Director for Pike County on the Board of Directors of the Choctawhatchee, Pea and Yellow Rivers Watershed Management Authority (CPYRWMA). Probate Judge Michael Bunn administered the Oath of Office to him at a ceremony on May 5, 2022 held...

Troy Messenger

No alcoholic beverages sold in Brundidge election day

On voting day, no alcohol beverages can be sold in the City of Brundidge. According to The Code of Ordinances City of Brundidge, Alabama Sec. 3-38. On election day, it shall be unlawful for any retailer to sell, furnish or give away malt or brewed beverages on the day of any federal state, county or municipal election or on the date of any primary election held for the nomination of any federal, state, county or municipal officer until after the time fixed by law for the closing of the polling places.
BRUNDIDGE, AL
Troy Messenger

Troy BOE approves personnel actions

At the May 16 Troy City Schools Board of Education meeting, the school board approved a number of personnel actions listed below. Toni Branson, teacher, Troy Elementary School (effective May 27);. Roderick Burden, I.S.S. aide, Troy Elementary (effective April 29);. LIdnsey Fannin, bookkeeper, Troy Elementary (effective June 24);. Retirements:. Elaine...
TROY, AL
Troy Messenger

The Arboretum Trail: From then to now ….

Dr. Wayne Adams, a professor in the Biology Department, was instrumental in having the Arboretum developed. He used the area with his classes, and did some of the first plantings of new species on the property. He worked with President Ralph Adams to designate the property as an Arboretum in May of 1987.
TROY, AL
Troy Messenger

The rebirthing of a nature sanctuary in a city

In the distance, there were sounds of a city. The hum of traffic, the occasional honking of horns. Voices and a boom box. But, just down the trail, the sounds of Mother Nature hushed - the chatter of squirrels, the singing of birds, the humming of bees, rustling in the brush. And, then there were voices. Excited voices. Troy University Professor Dr. Alvin Diamond, Jonathan Miller, a lecturer and biologist; Rose Horn, a graduate student; and volunteers Clark Harris and Joshua Bailey were just where they wanted to be and doing exactly what they want to do – bringing back the beauty of and purpose for the Troy University Arboretum. The Arboretum is a treasure for the university, the city of Troy and all who will come to enjoy the “fruits” of Mother Nature. That was the consensus of the group. “And the Arboretum has been left to linger too long.” The Arboretum has recently been returned to the university’ biology department and efforts are underway to bring the 75-acre Arboretum back to where it has been and beyond. A $5,000 grant from Bass Pro Shop was seed money for the projects that are underway including the replacement of the deck on the education complex building. The roof is also in need of repair. “The plan is to get the facility usable again,” Diamond said. “It can be useful for schools, for groups including the Pike County Treasure Forest, master gardeners. The interest of the volunteers is not limited to but focuses on the pond. “We’d like to clear around the pond. It’s great view when you can see it,” Josh said. “We’ve been out on the water a few times but we want to get canoes back out on the pond.” The arboretum includes walking trails that total under six miles but only one mile is now open. “A lot of debris has to be cleared and it includes a lot of big logs,” Clark said. “Dr. Diamond said the logs will probably be used to line the trails rather than trying to remove them.” Rose is in graduate school, mainly due to her interest in the restoration of the arboretum. “This is such a great place with all kinds of wildlife and vegetation,” she said. “I want to be a part of bringing the arboretum back to life and making it a destination for those who enjoy nature.” For Miller, the arboretum will be a place for students to come to learn and to enjoy and for the community as well. “More classes can be taught out here and we can also have labs, “Miller said. “There are many teaching and learning opportunities that will be available, not just for university students, but high school and elementary students and also the community.” Diamond said the arboretum is a natural park in the midst of a busy city. “It’s a place where people can come to enjoy nature in many different ways, alone or with others,” he said. “We are excited about the progress that is being made and the many opportunities the arboretum will offer our community.”
TROY, AL
Troy Messenger

Brundidge honors city’s police officers

As an event of National Police Week, the Brundidge City Council honored the city’s police force with a luncheon at Brundidge Station on Thursday. On behalf of the citizens of Brundidge, Mayor Isabell Boyd expressed appreciation to the police officers who “are courageous in their desire and efforts to protect and serve.”
BRUNDIDGE, AL
Troy Messenger

Troy basketball lands Georgia State guard

The Troy Trojans men’s basketball team landed a transfer commitment from Georgia State guard Nelson Phillips on Thursday, according to 247Sports. The 6-foot-3-inch guard comes to Troy after spending the past three seasons at Georgia State, where he was one of the school’s top players prior to a knee injury. In the 2019-2020 season, Phillips averaged eight points and four rebounds per game. Phillips suffered a torn MCL during the 2020-2021 season and missed the entirety of the year. In 2021-2022 he came back and averaged eight points and three rebounds this past season, as well.
TROY, AL
Troy Messenger

Troy closes regular season with Sun Belt series win

The Troy Trojans baseball team picked up a Sun Belt Conference series win over the Appalachian State Mountaineers on the road this weekend to finish off the regular season. After starting off the series with a win on Thursday, Troy followed up with a dominant 9-2 win over the Mountaineers on Friday. Kyle Mack went 2-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs and two runs, while William Sullivan also went 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs.
TROY, AL
Troy Messenger

Man arrested for drugs, guns, money and swords

A convicted felon is back behind bars after law enforcement officers founds money, drugs, guns and couple of swords in his possession. Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas said the Pike County Deputies Special Response Team and the Troy Police Department Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at Poplar Hills Trailer Park on Wednesday night around 6 p.m. Thomas said during a search of the residence, deputies located 48 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, a .380 pistol, a 9mm pistol and cash.
PIKE COUNTY, AL

