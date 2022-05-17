ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenna Fischer Reveals Personal Tidbits That May Prove Her 'Office' Role Was Destiny

By Lee Moran
 5 days ago

Was playing Pam on “ The Office ” always meant to be for Jenna Fischer ?

On Monday’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” the actor shared two personal tidbits that suggest her career-defining role was destiny.

First, Fischer revealed how her father in real life is named Jim — just like John Krasinski ’s character whom she eventually marries in the show.

Second, she recalled her father’s job at Boise Cascade “and they make paper.” On screen, she worked at the fictional paper and office supplies company Dunder Mifflin.

Host Seth Meyers lightheartedly asked Fischer if her father was “extra proud when you got your job at a fictional paper company.”

She recalled giving him a Dundler Mifflin shirt one Christmas when the show wasn’t as well known. “He would wear it and people would say, ‘Oh, is that the company you work for? Dunder Mifflin?’ And he would say, ‘No, my daughter is the receptionist there.’ And then people would be confused,” she remembered.

“They had to work backwards to realize he was bragging about you,” said Meyers.

Fischer agreed.

Watch from the 6-minute point here:

Fischer was on the late-night show with co-star and “Office Ladies” podcast co-host Angela Kinsey as the two promoted their new book, “Office BFFs: Tales of The Office From Two Best Friends Who Were There.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

