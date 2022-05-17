Man arrested for reckless driving in stolen car was drunk, police say

Calumet, MI - Two people have been arrested in in Calumet on drug charges. UPSET detectives say a 22-year old female from Calumet and a 38-year male from Lake Linden were taken into custody on a charge of ‘Delivery of Methamphetamine’. The 2 suspects were living in a U-Haul truck and selling meth out of the back of the vehicle. Following a five-day undercover operation, the the two suspects were stopped on Calumet Street where detectives seized a small amount of meth… digital scales… and $800 in cash which included the money used during the undercover operation by UPSET to make drug buys. During the traffic stop, detectives also learned of a connection with a 68-year old Hazel Park, Michigan man who was arrested on May 14th by the Houghton County Sheriff’s Department.

HOUGHTON COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO