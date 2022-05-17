ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

Man arrested for reckless driving in stolen car was drunk, police say

By Nathan Clark
The Ann Arbor News
The Ann Arbor News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

YPSILANTI, MI – A suspected drunken driver was arrested Monday afternoon by police called to check on a man driving recklessly in Ypsilanti. Police were...

www.mlive.com

Comments / 1

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police investigating after Friday morning home invasion in Dexter

DEXTER, Mich. – The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information after a man broke into a home on the 300 block of Cambridge Drive in Dexter, around 15 minutes northwest of Ann Arbor. The home’s resident called Washtenaw County Metro Dispatch around 3 a.m. on Friday...
DEXTER, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit man charged in fatal car crash that killed a 32-year-old woman

DETROIT – On Saturday morning, a 24-year-old Detroit man was charged with a connection to a fatal car crash. Detroit police were dispatched to Livernois Avenue and Dragoon Street on May 16 at 4:51 p.m. Officials say they found a victim lying on the ground unresponsive due to a...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ypsilanti, MI
Cars
City
Ypsilanti, MI
County
Washtenaw County, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
Ypsilanti, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Washtenaw County, MI
Crime & Safety
fox2detroit.com

3 hurt after ATV driver pulls in front of truck in Oakland County

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three people riding an ATV were hurt in a crash Friday afternoon in Oakland County. Police said the ATV driver turned left from Houghton Trail in front of a pickup truck headed north on Bird in Groveland Township at 5:20 p.m. The ATV driver is believed to be at fault, police said.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
wnmufm.org

Two arrested in UPSET drug bust

Calumet, MI - Two people have been arrested in in Calumet on drug charges. UPSET detectives say a 22-year old female from Calumet and a 38-year male from Lake Linden were taken into custody on a charge of ‘Delivery of Methamphetamine’. The 2 suspects were living in a U-Haul truck and selling meth out of the back of the vehicle. Following a five-day undercover operation, the the two suspects were stopped on Calumet Street where detectives seized a small amount of meth… digital scales… and $800 in cash which included the money used during the undercover operation by UPSET to make drug buys. During the traffic stop, detectives also learned of a connection with a 68-year old Hazel Park, Michigan man who was arrested on May 14th by the Houghton County Sheriff’s Department.
HOUGHTON COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reckless Driving#Police#Stolen Car
downriversundaytimes.com

Woman arrested for drunk and disorderly

WYANDOTTE — A 30-year-old Macomb Township woman who fled a Wyandotte restaurant in a white Mercedes-Benz after screaming at patrons and breaking a glass the night of May 13 was later found by police officers in Bishop Park, sitting against a tree. The police officers tried to convince her...
WYANDOTTE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
miheadlines.com

Charges Issued in Moenart Street Homicide of Detroit Woman￼

DETROIT, MI – Deontay James Harper, 27-years-old, Ciera Lecha Mcgilmer, 28-years-old, and Calvin Lewis Mcgilmer, 46-years-old, all of Detroit, have been charged in connection with the homicide of Syraya Lee, 35-years-old, also of Detroit. On May 15th, 2022, at approximately 3:55 p.m., Detroit police officers were dispatched to a...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Pedestrian killed by Amtrak train in Wayne

WAYNE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A pedestrian died after they were hit by an Amtrak train late Friday in Wayne. Police said they were called to the railroad tracks at Venoy near E. Michigan Avenue at 11:58 p.m. When they arrived, they found one victim dead. Their name is not being released until their family is notified.
WAYNE, MI
fox2detroit.com

No charges for Roseville police officer who shot, killed man armed with knife after crash

FOX 2 - A Roseville police officer who shot and killed a man who confronted him armed with a knife after a traffic crash, has been cleared of any possible charges. Officer Chad Lee shot and killed a knife-wielding Frank Robles, after he crashed into a semi-trick on Groesbeck Highway nearly head-on, April 26. Robles was asked by officers if he was okay, and he replied no. He was seen holding a knife and appeared to have slit wrists when he failed to respond to multiple commands from officers to drop it.
ROSEVILLE, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
16K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

Comments / 0

Community Policy