11th Red Ants Pants Music Festival releases ‘22 lineup. Tickets now on sale for the Montana event of the year. Festival season is upon us! The Red Ants Pants Music Festival has announced its powerhouse 2022 lineup for the 11th annual event set for this summer. Named the “Montana Event of the Year” by the Montana Office of Tourism, Red Ants Pants is widely known for its lasting impact of mission-based work to increase women’s leadership, promote rural communities, and support working family farms and ranches through the programming of the Red Ants Pants Foundation. The 11th annual event will take place July 28th–31st on the Jackson Ranch just outside of White Sulphur Springs, Montana.

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO