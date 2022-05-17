ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia claims 'mass surrender' in Mariupol, Ukraine says it completed 'its mission'

By OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI, CIARAN McQUILLAN
 5 days ago
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Hundreds of Ukrainian fighters, including wounded men carried out on stretchers, left the vast steel plant in Mariupol where they mounted a dogged last stand and turned themselves over to Russian hands, signaling the beginning of the end of a siege that became a symbol of Ukraine's...

KMPH FOX26 is the local FOX affiliate in Fresno, California with breaking news, local and national, sports and weather.

