Massachusetts is the #3 state with the highest child vaccination rates for COVID-19

TEWKSBURY — Coronavirus cases are on the rise at a more accelerated rate in recent weeks than they have been since early January. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention determined that seven of Massachusetts’ counties, including Middlesex County where Tewksbury is located, are at a level “high” for risk of community spread of COVID-19. The COVID-19 community level is determined by the higher of the new admissions and inpatient beds metrics, based on the current level of new cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days, according to the CDC. The agency is strongly encouraging mask wearing indoors, even for those vaccinated and boosted. It is also encouraging people to wear a high-quality mask on public transportation.

TEWKSBURY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO