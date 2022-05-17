ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Templeton, CA

Templeton CSD encourages further water conservation

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
 5 days ago
State of California has reported record drought conditions following a dry winter

– The Templeton Community Services District is commending its residents for their help in water conservation over the years and asks for continued efforts in water conservation.

The State of California has reported record drought conditions following a dry winter leading to the designation of a category D3 (Extreme Drought) for our area, according to the TCSD.

Below find conservation requirements and water-saving tips:

1. Landscape irrigation watering schedules: Irrigation of residential and commercial landscapes, including golf courses, parks, school grounds, and recreation fields, shall not occur between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., except for renovation or repair of the irrigation system with an operator present, and except for bubbler and drip irrigation.

2. No excessive water flow or runoff: Watering or irrigating of any lawn, landscape, or other vegetated area in a manner that causes or allows excessive water flow or runoff onto an adjoining sidewalk, driveway, street, alley, gutter, or ditch is prohibited.

3. No washing down hard or paved surfaces: Washing down hard or paved surfaces, including but not limited to sidewalks, walkways, driveways, parking areas, tennis courts, patios, or alleys, is prohibited except under the following conditions:

a. To alleviate safety or sanitary hazards, and then only by use of a hand-held bucket or hand-held hose equipped with a self-closing water shut-off device.

b. When recycled or re-purposed water is used.

c. When a low-volume, high-pressure cleaning machine or a low-volume high-pressure water broom is used.

4. Limits on washing vehicles: Using water to wash or clean a vehicle, including but not limited to any automobile, truck, van, bus, motorcycle, boat, or trailer is prohibited.

Exceptions include the use of a hand-held bucket or a hand-held hose equipped with a self-closing water shut-off nozzle. This does not apply to any commercial car washing facility.

And, here are a few in-home water-saving tips:

  • Test your toilet for leaks. Put a couple drops of food dye in the tank, or pick up free toilet tank tablets from the TCSD Office.
  • Check faucets and showerheads for leaks. One drip every second adds up to five gallons per day.
  • Shorten your shower by a minute or two, or set a five-minute timer.
  • Turn off the water while brushing your teeth, shaving, or soaping up.
  • Run washers and dishwashers with full loads only.
  • Keep a bowl in the sink to capture extra water while dishes are being washed, and use it to water plants.
  • Consider installing low-flow showerheads and faucets, and/or installing efficient water-saving dishwashers, washing machines, and toilets.

Additional tips and information on water conservation may be found at saveourh2o.org and wateruseitwisely.com. Current California drought conditions can be found at droughtmonitor.unl.edu/.

Visit templetoncsd.org, for more information.

Comments / 0

