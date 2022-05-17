ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grimes, IA

Grimes man constructs community veterans’ memorial

By Roger Riley
WHO 13
WHO 13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N1eJw_0fgsYNSz00

GRIMES, Iowa — Rick Hutcheson grew up in Grimes and in 1970 joined the US Army, serving in the 101st Airborne in Vietnam.

“We didn’t dig foxholes we didn’t do a lot, “ said Hutcheson, “We just kind of quietly went through the jungle and look for signs of the enemy.”

While serving he was injured and lost a leg. He was awarded a Purple Heart for his service. Back in 2015 Hutcheson heard about the veterans’ memorial planned in Knoxville and he wanted to do his own memorial on his own land.

NOMINATE A VETERAN TO HAVE THEIR STORY TOLD!

“We wanted to have some type of memorial for the veterans in our community and the city didn’t seem to be too excited about doing it,” said Hutcheson.

He tried to get a Freedom Rock, but that didn’t work out, so he brought in his own rock, and hired artists to paint what he calls a “memorial rock.”  The artwork depicts a helicopter landing in Vietnam, and troops marching through the jungle. That’s something Rick did, hike for miles, carrying 125 pounds of gear in his backpack.

The memorial also has a tribute to first responders. It is open 24/7 with lighting and benches for people who wish to pause and reflect. The property also has a row of Cedar trees which have been on the property for decades. One of the trees had the top half broken off. It now is part of the Veterans’ Memorial.

“We lost the top half of the tree but it’s still a tree,” said Hutcheson. “It’s like some of our veterans, like myself, I was wounded in Vietnam, lost a leg some of us aren’t all here yet, but we still stand proud and tall.”

Rick said though he was wounded in Vietnam he was glad to serve his country.

“I was glad to serve my country. That was, to me, the right thing to do,” said Hutcheson.

If you would like to know more about the Grimes Memorial, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHO 13

Chainsaw artist turns Winterset ashes into attractions

WINTERSET, Iowa — For 150 years, City Park has hosted picnics, field trips, and quiet strolls. Winterset has come here to escape the chaos of the wide world. Okay, so this spring has been a little different. Gary Keenan has been here. “I choose subjects in this instance based on the size of the tree,” […]
WINTERSET, IA
WHO 13

Work on Ankeny bike trail progresses

ANKENY, Iowa — Residents of Ankeny have been watching for months as a huge structure was going up over Oralabor Road on the city’s south side.  The project is a $3 million dollar High Trestle Trail overpass.  “This project is very significant for Ankeny because it does connect three regional trails,” said Nick Lenox, Ankeny […]
ANKENY, IA
WHO 13

Advanced diver shortages impacting Iowa search and rescues

DES MOINES, Iowa — In Iowa it isn’t uncommon for rescue teams to be called out for a rescue. But for many dive team members, it’s a volunteer service. Sometimes the more difficult the rescue conditions more advanced divers are needed. “There’s a heavy current at anytime, recently we’ve had a lot of heavy rains […]
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, IA
State
Iowa State
Grimes, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Grimes, IA
WHO 13

Church outreach program takes kids fishing

JOHNSTON, Iowa – Several new anglers got their first fishing lesson. Zion Lutheran Church brought kids from their “STARS Academy” outreach program to Terra Park.  Polk County Conservation loaned the fishing poles, Scheels donated the bait, and Central Iowa Anglers volunteered to teach. “They don’t get a chance to go fishing much,” volunteer Matthew Lenaghan […]
POLK COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

B&B Grocery, Meat & Deli feeds Iowans for a century

DES MOINES, Iowa – The small blue building might not catch your eye as you drive by, but B&B Grocery, Meat & Deli has a habit of turning first-timers into regulars. The lunch hour at B&B provides no break for brothers John and Joe Brooks. The third generation owners grew up in the building at […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Convention season heats up at Iowa Events Center

DES MOINES, Iowa — Travel is starting to rebound across America with warmer weather and the easing on COVID-19 restrictions, which is good news for Iowa’s tourism and convention industry. The Iowa Events Center and Hy-Vee Hall will host two large conventions this weekend. The first is Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.’s 50th annual Central […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines students’ campaign for re-naming school is successful

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines students made their case Tuesday night before the Des Moines School Board and Andrew Jackson Elementary is getting a name change — sort of. The school board voted unanimously in favor of making a change to the school’s name. Instead of the former U.S. president, the school will now […]
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#The Us Army
WHO 13

New Bucs Arena breaks ground at Merle Hay Mall

DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s out with the old and in with the new over at the Merle Hay Mall. The groundbreaking for the new Des Moines Buccaneers arena took place Wednesday afternoon. After about three years of planning, everyone involved is excited to start construction on the old Yonkers building and turn it into […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

‘Out to Lunch’ event series returns to Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Out to Lunch is back in Des Moines again this year. The first Out to Lunch event starts Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. and runs through 1:30 p.m. on High Street between 7th and 9th streets. The event blocks off the road to make space for food trucks and live music to […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Indianola man’s final wish granted with tractor, semi parade

INDIANOLA, Iowa — Farmers in Indianola rounded up their tractors and semis Tuesday to grant a man’s final wish. It was Richie Veasman’s first day coming home from the hospital with terminal cancer. The community rallied to make sure his wish came true, as tractors and semis rolled down Indianola streets Tuesday night. Richie’s caretaker […]
INDIANOLA, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines non-profit caught in book censorship controversy

Editor’s Note: Nikole Hannah-Jones is the creator of the ‘1619 Project.’ She is mistakenly identified as Hannah Nikole-Jones in the video. DES MOINES, Iowa — The fight over what kinds of books students can read has caused tension among school boards and legislation to be drafted by Iowa lawmakers. It’s an issue our state has […]
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Sports
WHO 13

Olympic Torch lighting starts Special Olympics Games in Ames

AMES, IOWA — The torch has been lit and the 2022 Special Olympics Iowa Games are underway in Ames. The Special Olympics Iowa Torch Run’s final leg began at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in Des Moines. Law enforcement officers from across the state ran with the “Flame of Hope” from the Des Moines Public Safety Building […]
AMES, IA
WHO 13

New breweries in Des Moines help brew strong craft beer community

DES MOINES – The Des Moines metro has over 20 breweries and there are more on their way. Big Iowa names like Big Grove, SingleSpeed, and Toppling Goliath breweries have plans to open up locations in the downtown area and that means more competition for existing breweries. However, more competition isn’t a bad thing when […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

DMARC needs donations to help with formula shortage

DES MOINES, Iowa – As President Biden takes action to speed up the production of baby formula, local organizations are staying focused on how to help families right now. Des Moines Area Religious Council, better known as DMARC, has 14 food pantries and three mobile units across the city they’ve been trying to keep stocked.  […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines Schools announce free lunch for every student next year

DES MOINES, Iowa — Students in all 60 Des Moines Public Schools will receive free meals next year – breakfast and lunch. The district says the announcement is “a dream that has become a reality” after years of incremental cost cuts. According to a release from the district, they first started offering free meals to […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Ames Laboratory honored on 75th anniversary

AMES, Iowa — Tuesday marked the 75th Anniversary of the Department of Energy’s Ames Lab, on the campus of Iowa State. In a public ceremony  Ames Lab was given a landmark designation by the American Chemical Society for reaching the milestone and for the work done by the Lab’s predecessor – The Ames Project. Frank […]
AMES, IA
WHO 13

West Des Moines officers celebrate National Police Week

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa —The West Des Moines Police Department’s most notable annual celebration has returned after a two-year hiatus. Hundreds gathered outside of the police headquarters to commemorate National Police Week Thursday evening. Officers gave guided tours of the police station, handed out free bicycle helmets, and grilled hamburgers and hot dogs for the […]
WEST DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy