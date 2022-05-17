ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Boston, NH

Space Force spokesperson says use-of-force review to be conducted after fatal shooting in New Boston

By KC Downey
WMUR.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW BOSTON, N.H. — A spokesperson for the U.S. Space Force said a use-of-force review board is looking into adeadly shooting...

www.wmur.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Twelve people arrested at two Boston-area beaches

REVERE, Mass. — At least twelve people were arrested at two Boston-area beaches on Saturday, according to officials. State Police said they had arrested seven people at Revere Beach as of 9 p.m. The charges include:. • Juvenile male, charged with assault and battery on a police officer and...
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Police made 10 arrests while clearing crowd at Hampton Beach

HAMPTON, N.H. — There was a massive police presence at Hampton Beach today as the hot temperatures attracted crowds on Saturday. Hampton Police made 10 arrests while dispersing a large crowd that formed on the beach. The charges include disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Police anticipate charges of 'riot'...
HAMPTON, NH
WGME

BREAKING: Shooting involving a family in Wells

Wells (WGME) -- Police in Wells are investigating a shooting involving a family that happened Saturday afternoon. State Police confirmed that their major crimes unit is assisting Wells Police with the incident that happened on Sanford Road. Wells Police say the alleged shooter is being detained at the Wells Police...
WELLS, ME
nbcboston.com

10 People Arrested at Hampton Beach After Large Group Forms

Police in New Hampshire arrested 10 people at Hampton Beach on Saturday. The Hampton Police Department responded around 6:20 p.m. after it was reported that fights had started to break out within a large group that had formed on the beach. Police decided to disperse the group, having already been...
HAMPTON, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
City
New Boston, NH
WMUR.com

Police urge beachgoers to follow law as crowds expected at Hampton Beach

HAMPTON, N.H. — With hot weather expected to bring crowds to Hampton Beach, officials are urging people to behave, or they could find themselves in trouble. Hampton police said there have been multiple social media posts circulating encouraging young people to gather at the beach to party. The posts come a week after police arrested nearly 30 people at Hampton Beach on reports of fighting and underage drinking.
HAMPTON, NH
WMUR.com

Woman struck, killed by vehicle at family farm stand in Massachusetts

NEWBURY, Mass. — A woman is dead and a man and child are injured after they were struck by a vehicle at a farm stand in a village of Newbury, Massachusetts. Newbury police Chief John Lucey said the crash happened at about 3:35 p.m. Saturday at Sforza Family Farm in Byfield, which is near the Byfield Greenhouse and Garden Center on Chute Road.
NEWBURY, MA
NECN

Woman, Man Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide in Mass., Officials Say

A woman and a man died in an apparent murder-suicide in Lynn, Massachusetts, on Thursday, authorities said. The woman, who appeared to have been shot by the man, had a restraining order against him for a year, authorities said Friday, announcing their deaths. The shooting at a home on Mudge...
LYNN, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Boston Police#Security Guards#Violent Crime#The U S Space Force
bpdnews.com

Juvenile Suspect in Custody, Three Summonsed Following Calls for Explosions in the area of Downtown Crossing

At about 3:27 PM on Friday May 20, 2022, officers assigned to District A-1 (Downtown) responded to reports of a large explosion in the area of Summer Street at Arch Street in Downtown Boston. On arrival, officers spoke with several concerned citizens who stated that a group of teenagers had been observed igniting some sort of incendiary device in the crosswalk of the intersection. As the officers were investigating on scene, they heard the sound of another large explosion coming from the area of Downtown Crossing. The officers quickly responded to the area of 335 Washington Street where they observed firework debris in the street. While on scene, officers were approached by witnesses who stated that four teenage males had utilized a black cylinder to launch fireworks in the street before fleeing on foot and entering a nearby business. The officers then entered that business and located four juvenile suspects matching the provided descriptions, ultimately recovering the black cylinder from a backpack while arresting the suspect, later identified as a 16-year-old male from Quincy. The suspect was placed in custody following a brief struggle at which time the officers recovered an unexploded firework from his person.
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Fallen officers remembered at annual law enforcement memorial ceremony

CONCORD, N.H. — Families and law enforcement officials gathered Friday in Concord to honor officers killed in the line of duty. For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, people gathered in person at the Law Enforcement Officers' Memorial outside the State House for the 30th annual memorial ceremony.
CONCORD, NH
US News and World Report

Not Guilty Pleas Entered for Mother of NH Boy Found Dead

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — A lawyer has entered not guilty pleas to murder charges on behalf of the mother of a 5-year-old New Hampshire boy who was found dead in Massachusetts last fall. Danielle Dauphinais, 35, was indicted last month on one count of first-degree murder alleging she purposely...
NASHUA, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

TSA officers at Logan Airport stop 2 passengers with loaded firearms

BOSTON — Transportation Security Administration officers at Boston’s Logan Airport caught two passengers with loaded firearms this week, officials announced Friday. Officers conducting a security screening in Terminal B on Thursday detected a firearm in a man’s carry-on bag and alerted the Massachusetts State Police. Officials say the firearm was loaded with one round chambered and another eight rounds in a magazine.
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

New Hampshire unsolved case file: Who Killed Rita Roy?

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The death of a 69-year-old woman found in Manchester remains unsolved after over 30 years. Manchester police responded to a report of a stabbing at a parking garage on the morning of May 20, 1991. Police found Rita Roy stabbed multiple times at the garage on...
MANCHESTER, NH
NEWS CENTER Maine

'We have to fight that stigma' | Officer credited with saving man from bridge shares her story

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Rochelle Jones said the day started out like any other. The Portsmouth police detective, who serves as the department's community outreach coordinator, was asked to post to the department's Facebook page on May 5, warning drivers on Interstate 95 that the Piscataqua River Bridge between New Hampshire and Maine was closed to traffic.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
liveboston617.org

Roommates Gone Wrong- Southie Man Under Arrest for Tuesday Stabbing

At approximately 22:30 hours on Tuesday, May 17 2022, Boston Police Officers from District C-6 along with Boston EMS responded to reports of a person stabbed in the area of 268 W Broadway Street in South Boston. When first responders arrived on scene they located a 67 year old male suffering from a large laceration in the center of his throat.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy