BLACKFOOT — Blackfoot, Idaho is the perfect place to foster a lifelong passion for rodeo. Just ask Brady Oleson. Over the years, Oleson has learned bull riding is not just a lifestyle but something that can quickly turn into a life-long passion. He got his first ‘big bull’ at the ripe age of 12 and riding was something Oleson quickly latched onto.

BLACKFOOT, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO