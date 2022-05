SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re going to be mostly cloudy as we head through the rest of our Friday. A few showers are floating around the region this morning, but those should continue to fall apart. There’s a slight chance we could see a few more spotty showers roll through the region later this evening. It will be quite a bit cooler today with highs in the 50s and 60s for most of the region. Still breezy, too, with northwest wind gusts around 30 mph.

