Britney Spears announced the tragic loss of their unborn baby. On Saturday (May 14), the couple announced their pregnancy loss via a joint Instagram statement. "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy," they wrote. "This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along, however, we were overly excited to share the good news."

