ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holliston, MA

Newborn puppies abandoned in Massachusetts, left in box on side of the road

By Michael Silvia
newbedfordguide.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“On Friday night, May 13, 2022, between 8:00pm-9-00pm, six newborn puppies were left in a box on the side of Cedar Street in Hollison, Massachusetts. These puppies are now being cared for by...

www.newbedfordguide.com

Comments / 6

tired of idiots
5d ago

humans are so cruel. if you were a responsible human you would have you girl spayed or male neutered. there are so many abandoned dogs and cats in this world and it's unnecessary. I hope they all survive and the people are caught and fined up the wazoo. all my dogs and cats are rescue....adopt don't shop....stop breeding

Reply
9
Related
WMUR.com

Woman struck, killed by vehicle at family farm stand in Massachusetts

NEWBURY, Mass. — A woman is dead and a man and child are injured after they were struck by a vehicle at a farm stand in a village of Newbury, Massachusetts. Newbury police Chief John Lucey said the crash happened at about 3:35 p.m. Saturday at Sforza Family Farm in Byfield, which is near the Byfield Greenhouse and Garden Center on Chute Road.
NEWBURY, MA
nbcboston.com

10 People Arrested at Hampton Beach After Large Group Forms

Police in New Hampshire arrested 10 people at Hampton Beach on Saturday. The Hampton Police Department responded around 6:20 p.m. after it was reported that fights had started to break out within a large group that had formed on the beach. Police decided to disperse the group, having already been...
HAMPTON, NH
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Fire, Police Animal Control respond to Cove Street fire, with people and 23 animals

“Today at 12:19pm the NBFD responded to 60 Cove Street for a structure fire. On arrival crews reported visable fire and began an interior attack with multiple hoselines. Twenty-three dogs resided in this three-family dwelling. Tenants were attempting to rescue as many as possible and one female tenant was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital by NBEMS for possible smoke inhalation during the rescue attempt. At the time of this post, fifteen dogs are alive, five were found deceased, and three are unaccounted for. Crews are currently searching for the remaining dogs. One firefighter was also transported by NBEMS for heat exhaustion.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Twelve people arrested at two Boston-area beaches

REVERE, Mass. — At least twelve people were arrested at two Boston-area beaches on Saturday, according to officials. State Police said they had arrested seven people at Revere Beach as of 9 p.m. The charges include:. • Juvenile male, charged with assault and battery on a police officer and...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
City
Holliston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
whdh.com

Police ask for public’s help to find missing Boston teen

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 15-year-old, officials said. Keyana “KJ” Jackson, 15, was last seen on May 17 in the area of Charlestown High School, police said. She is described as 5-foot 6-inches high with blonde/brown hair.
BOSTON, MA
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Police Department responds to early morning hit and run

At approximately 2:30am Sunday morning the New Bedford Police Department responded to a reported hit and run accident on the 1700 block of Acushnet Avenue. Upon arrival, police found a black Jeep that had slammed into the church adjacent to Abracadabra Flower & Gift Service shop. Preliminary investigation suggests that...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Lakeville Fire Department swamped with six calls Friday morning

• 9:06 am Fire alarm activation – WillScot, 215 Millennial Cir. • 9:22 am Car crash – Main St & Vaughn: 2 people were transported with injuries to area hospitals. Ambulances 1 and 2 committed. • 9:54 am Pediatric medical – Mutual aid ambulance transports to South Shore...
LAKEVILLE, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ciara
ABC6.com

Three people found shot inside vehicle in Pawtucket, police say

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Three people were found shot inside a vehicle on Prospect Street in Pawtucket on Saturday evening, police said. Police tell ABC6 News they received multiple calls about the shooting around 6 p.m. A vehicle with four people inside was shot at by a separate vehicle...
PAWTUCKET, RI
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Police respond to assault on 7-Eleven clerk in city’s south end

At approximately 4:00am this morning the New Bedford Police Department responded to the 7-Eleven on Cove Road for an alleged assault on the clerk. Upon arrival, police found the clerk conscious and able to walk. Eyewitnesses said that the elderly clerk known as “Ray” had been working the “graveyard” shift at the location for years and was always alone.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Fire breaks out at Smolak Farms overnight

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — A massive fire broke out at Smolak Farms in North Andover early Friday morning. Crews from multiple fire departments, including Methuen and Andover, responded to South Bradford Street to battle the blaze. No injuries were reported. It is unclear if any animals were injured in...
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puppies#Police#Mspca
bpdnews.com

Juvenile Suspect in Custody, Three Summonsed Following Calls for Explosions in the area of Downtown Crossing

At about 3:27 PM on Friday May 20, 2022, officers assigned to District A-1 (Downtown) responded to reports of a large explosion in the area of Summer Street at Arch Street in Downtown Boston. On arrival, officers spoke with several concerned citizens who stated that a group of teenagers had been observed igniting some sort of incendiary device in the crosswalk of the intersection. As the officers were investigating on scene, they heard the sound of another large explosion coming from the area of Downtown Crossing. The officers quickly responded to the area of 335 Washington Street where they observed firework debris in the street. While on scene, officers were approached by witnesses who stated that four teenage males had utilized a black cylinder to launch fireworks in the street before fleeing on foot and entering a nearby business. The officers then entered that business and located four juvenile suspects matching the provided descriptions, ultimately recovering the black cylinder from a backpack while arresting the suspect, later identified as a 16-year-old male from Quincy. The suspect was placed in custody following a brief struggle at which time the officers recovered an unexploded firework from his person.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
whdh.com

WATCH: Car bursts into flames in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A car burst into flames in Pittsfield. The fire happened near Valentine Road and Lakeway Drive in the Western Mass. town Wednesday. All three people inside the car made it out before the flames erupted, and were taken to the hospital for evaluation. (Copyright (c) 2022...
PITTSFIELD, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Southcoast ‘Hero for Health’ Awards Presented to First Responders

Southcoast Health announced that 36 municipal departments providing emergency medical services (EMS) across southeastern Massachusetts, Cape Cod, and Rhode Island are the recipients of the not-for-profit community health system’s 2021-22 Hero for Health Awards. “We recognize that your departments continue to go above and beyond the call of duty,...
WAREHAM, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy