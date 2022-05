According to numberFire Racing's projections, these are the best bets to make on TVG or FanDuel Racing today. #4 King Vega – Pimlico, R3 (12:32 PM ET) KING VEGA has an excellent chance at the weights and is hard to oppose. He was probably just in need of the outing on his first US run last time, finishing fourth in an allowance at Keeneland in April. His barn is in good form, too. Never Explain has a top jockey booked and looks the one for the runner-up spot despite the lengthy absence. Bet Now at TVG | Bet Now at FanDuel.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO