Easton, PA

Former Rovers standout, Phillipsburg coach to take over Easton boys basketball

By Kyle Craig
 5 days ago
The next leader of Easton Area High School’s boys basketball program has a wealth of experience as a head coach -- and a Red Rover. Eric Jacobs, a star guard for Easton in...

Why Eagles’ Jalen Hurts, teammates took part in fundraiser to benefit those with autism

PHILADELPHIA – It was 6:30 a.m. on a Saturday, and a haze covered the area around Lincoln Financial Field, holding back the impending heat that would bake the area just a few hours later. Inside Lot K, one of the parking areas at the stadium, several people on bikes began warming up, preparing to make a 50-mile trek through the city and the surrounding areas.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Powder puff game for Nazareth Area tweens returns. It’s raised $45K for charity.

The Nazareth Area Middle School’s powder puff football game for charity returns later this month after a two-year lapse, according to a news release. The powder puff game has raised $45,000 for charity over its seven-year history and sent four children to Walt Disney World through the Dream Come True organization, according to David Lutte. He’s the “commissioner” of the game and an eighth-grade social studies teacher at the Upper Nazareth Township school.
NAZARETH, PA
Interview with Rob Leiser of Leiser’s Rental Barn – By: Janel Spiegel and Joe Scrizzi

In life sometimes you wind up at places you don’t expect to wind up at. I was invited by my fellow The Valley Ledger contributor and friend, Joe Scrizzi to the Rental Barn, Leiser’s Rental Barn for a photoshoot. It’s one of my favorite places of all-time. It’s such a unique place. Leiser’s has been in business for 74 years. Joe Scrizzi and myself interviewed the owner, Rob Leiser who is full of surprises, the man is a good soul, a hard worker and always working. There are so many fascinating aspects about this place. The barn alone is beautiful.
EASTON, PA
Real ice skating rink planned for SteelStacks this winter

Prepare to get swept off your feet beneath the Christmas-themed Bethlehem Steel blast furnaces this winter. ArtsQuest on Thursday announced it will launch an ice rink around Thanksgiving this year at SteelStacks on Southside Bethlehem, courtesy of Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital. The Ice Rink at SteelStacks is slated to open at Levitt Pavilion on the SteelStacks campus Nov. 22, 2022, and run through Jan. 1, 2023, daily, including holidays.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Princeton campus mourns the deaths of two undergraduate students, Jazz Chang ’23 and Justin Lim ’25, within one week

CONTENT WARNING: This article includes mention of student death and death by mental illness. University Counseling services are available at 609-258-3141, and the Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 at +1 (800) 273-TALK (8255). A Crisis Text Line is also available in the United States; text HOME to 741741. Students can contact residential college staff and the Office of Religious Life for other support and resources. Additionally, TigerWell will be holding drop-in hours for students to speak to outreach counselors Monday thru Thursday, May 23–26 from 3–5 p.m. ET via Zoom here or here.
PRINCETON, NJ
Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the region

Here's what's happening at businesses around the Lehigh Valley and beyond. Il Gaetano Ristorante held a ribbon-cutting Friday at its 665 Columbus Ave., Phillipsburg, location. The restaurant is under new administration and has a new menu, including salads ($7 to $9), pasta ($15 to $23), and a range of antipasti, chicken, veal and fish dishes from about $15 to $25.
EASTON, PA
Wind Creek waited too long to address issue of unattended kids at casino | Turkeys & Trophies

Enacting a plan to ensure children aren’t left unattended on a casino property is a great idea, but it’s astonishing that it took 147 incidents involving 268 children over four years at one site for the plan to be developed. That’s our takeaway from the announcement this week that Wind Creek Casino in Bethlehem is putting new measures in place to not only deter parents or guardians from leaving kids alone, but detecting incidents as well. To be fair to Wind Creek, Las Vegas Sands owned the casino for part of the four years assessed and deserves some criticism. Blame for the delay in not only enacting the plan, but publicly acknowledging the severity of the problem, also falls on the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, which has regulatory oversight of the casino and should have been pressing this issue much sooner. Even the Northampton County District Attorney’s Office, which has jurisdiction over prosecution of criminal activity at the casino, seemed caught off guard by the announcement. The assistant district attorney who handles child abuse cases said neither Wind Creek nor the liquor control board contacted the office about the issue. This was a major oversight considering the role law enforcement could have as a deterrent. As for what’s in Wind Creek’s plan, there will be more signage in and around the casino, increased training for staff, and mobile patrols in parking areas and foot patrols inside by outside security. This is a good start. It would have been better had it happened long before the number of unattended children surpassed 100.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Music teachers recognized at Nazareth School Board meeting

Nazareth music educators were recognized and honored by the NAMM (National Association of Music Merchants) Foundation at the May 10 school board meeting. The NAMM Foundation bestows the “Best Communities for Music Education” award to districts that, according to the criteria on the NAMM website, have “…outstanding efforts by teachers, administrators, parents, students and community leaders who have made music education part of a well-rounded education. Designations are made to districts and schools that demonstrate an exceptionally high commitment and access to music education.” The Nazareth School District was one of 80 schools recognized nationwide.
NAZARETH, PA
Fisherman found dead in Monroe County

STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA — A death investigation is underway in the Poconos after the body of a man was found in a stream Saturday afternoon. According to the coroner, an 81-year-old man from Philadelphia was found dead near the area of Paradise Trail and Stites Mountain Road near Stroudsburg around noon.
Suspect wanted in homicide outside Lehigh Valley store surrenders, DA says

UPDATE: Kevin Eugene Littles Jr., of Harrisburg, was arraigned overnight before District Judge Robert Weber on charges of homicide and related offenses. He was held without bail due to the homicide charge pending a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled 10:30 a.m. June 1 in Central Court in Easton, court papers say. Littles was represented by an attorney out of Camp Hill, Pennsylvania. A request for comment was made by lehighvalleylive.com.
EASTON, PA
