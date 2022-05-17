Covington receives $100K for Schoolhouse Park project

COVINGTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Schoolhouse Park, located in the heart of Covington, will be the first new park within the Village of Covington in over 100 years.

Covington received $100,000 from the Roy J. Weikert Trust for the park, which will be utilized to help build an amphitheater there.

The park will include a pavilion and restrooms, a splashpad, food truck parking and a large gathering space for events.

It is set to be completed and open to the public in 2023.

