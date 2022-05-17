ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Withings ScanWatch Horizon Is The Perfect Wearable for Aquaman

By Patrick Hearn
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

The modern world has an obsession with data, especially when it comes to health-related data. Health and wellness fitness trackers have become a trend, and the Withings ScanWatch Horizon is the latest addition to this lineup. The ScanWatch Horizon is modeled after luxury diving watches, bringing an elegant look that belies the smart watch features inside.

What We Love About the Withings ScanWatch Horizon

The ScanWatch Horizon doesn’t hide the fact that it’s geared towards health. The watch can take an ECG, measure your heart rate, track breathing disturbances, monitor blood oxygen levels, all while simultaneously reading sleep patterns and physical activity . It even works underwater, which would make this the perfect smartwatch if Aquaman needed to keep an eye on his activity rings.

Another great feature is just the look of the ScanWatch Horizon. The dive watch face has anti-reflection coating that makes it easy to see, even in direct sunlight. The sapphire-glass casing gives it enough durability to withstand even the toughest workouts. Its rotating bezel is made of stainless steel, and the watch hands are visible even in low-light environments. It’s not that often you’ll find so much tech in a watch, especially one that could easily be mistaken for a traditional time piece.

The battery life is the true standout element, though. Withings says you can use the ScanWatch Horizon for 30 days without a recharge , and that’s even with all of the systems running. It has 10 ATM water resistance, too. To put that in perspective, that’s 100 meters (300 feet) deep.

From a technical standpoint, the ScanWatch Horizon is a feat of engineering. It scans your heart rate every 10 minutes via a PPG sensor. Its ECG and SpO2 readings are both clinically validated for accuracy. On top of the health data it provides, you can also use it as a standard smartwatch to see phone notifications and more.

ScanWatch Horizon Pricing and Availability

The Withings ScanWatch Horizon is available today from Withings’ website, Amazon, and Best Buy for $500. There are two color options, and the ScanWatch comes with a five-year guarantee.

Buy: Withings Scanwatch Horizon $499.95

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

