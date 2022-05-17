ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Todd Snyder Will Release Its Second Golf Collection With FootJoy This Week

By Stephen Garner
Footwear News
Footwear News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ked7v_0fgsTE3j00

Click here to read the full article.

Todd Snyder has teamed up with FootJoy for the second time on a new golf collection.

Inspired by vintage golf styles from the 1960s and ‘70s, Snyder designed a capsule collection of polos, windbreakers, hoodies, cardigans, shorts, joggers, caps and shoes with the nearly 100-year-old performance footwear company.

Called the “Blue Collection,” key patterns for the latest FootJoy x Todd Snyder collaboration include both blue camouflage and a vintage FootJoy logo, with key fabrics including a proprietary pique and performance blend for polos and a stretch seersucker that shows up in drawstring pants and shorts.

As for footwear, the FootJoy x Todd Snyder Premiere Series Shoe is the standout style. Based on the Packard and Tarlow styles, these shoes utilize advanced lightweight materials and the proprietary VersaTrax+ traction technology. The style is available in both the Tarlow style with brogueing on the toes and blue around the laces, and in the Packard style featuring a white leather upper with a blue camo pattern saddle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WMyNy_0fgsTE3j00
CREDIT: Todd Snyder

According to designer Todd Snyder, both golf and FootJoy have been a part of his life for as long as he can remember. “When I was little, I caddied for my dad and my grandpa,” said Snyder in a statement. “I never had golf shoes until I was big enough to wear my dad’s, and he wore FootJoy. So I associate them with family time and comfort. I still remember how comfortable my dad’s shoes were.”

When he went to design this collection, Snyder referenced pictures of Arnold Palmer and Chi-Chi Rodriguez. “There’s one [photo] of Palmer ripping a tee shot. He’s wearing blue trousers, a blue cardigan and a blue polo with the top-button buttoned. He has this effortless cool that feels very relevant right now. I wanted to take some of those iconic styles — a cardigan, a pique polo — and refresh them with fabrics like our signature camo print, but with the end result being respectable enough and polished enough to go from the back nine to the 19th hole,” added Synder.

Chris Tobias, VP of FootJoy Footwear , added, “We’re very excited about the continued partnership between FootJoy and Todd Snyder. There’s a mutual admiration for authenticity, style and performance in and around the game of golf that excites everyone from new players to the world’s best golfers on tour.”

The FootJoy x Todd Snyder “Blues Collection” will launch Thursday, May 19, at 11:00 am EST and will be available on Footjoy.com , Toddsnyder.com and select Todd Snyder retail locations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=098mnL_0fgsTE3j00
CREDIT: Todd Snyder
More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Drake’s Nocta x Nike Hot Step Collab Surfaces In New Colorway

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Drake’s acclaimed Nocta x Nike Hot Step sneaker collab is getting a bold new look. Sneaker leak social media account @Yankeekicks shared images on Instagram yesterday of the Nocta x Nike Hot Step in a new purple colorway that’s expected to hit shelves before year’s end. The new makeup of the Nocta x Nike Hot Step features an all-purple color scheme predominantly on the premium leather upper including on the various Swoosh branding and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Simone Biles Takes Flight in Crop Top, Leggings & Versatile Dad Shoes With Louis Vuitton Luggage

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Simone Biles knows how to travel in comfortable style. The Olympic gymnast shared her chic athleisure look yesterday with her Instagram followers, writing, “I’m off again” with an airplane emoji. Biles embraced the cozy vibes, donning a white high-neck crop top and shiny black leggings. The star held a blue oversized hoodie slung over her arm and a gray and white tote bag with white lining. Biles also showed off her snazzy Wildflower phone...
APPAREL
Footwear News

The Collabs: Vans Teams Up with Mollusk on Capsule + More

Click here to read the full article. May 11, 2022: Vans and Mollusk have joined forces on a footwear and apparel collection. The capsule features updated takes on Vans’ Authentic SF, Slip-On SF, and the Chukka DX SF, plus three t-shirts and two hats. Mollusk worked with long-time collaborator Nathaniel Russell to deliver the range. Russell cooked up a hot scene with all his friends: Big Time Dolphin, Byrd the Hair Farmer, and Mystic Mushroom. Then, photographer Aubrey Trinnaman helped bring this collection to life with snapshots of warm memories of a day with your friends. The Vans x Mollusk...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Jaden Smith Delivers California Style in Chunky Sneakers With Pops of Neon Pink for Dior Men’s Spring 2023 Fashion Show

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jaden Smith was one of many celebrities and social media stars to attend the Dior Men’s Spring 2023 fashion show in Venice, Calif., last night. Smith donned the new collection, making it his own. The fashionable social media star wore a pair of white and black rounded shades, hiding his face from the camera’s glare. Beneath a large blue quilted Dior puffer, Smith wore a white button-up with a sharp black tie. The New...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arnold Palmer
Person
Todd Snyder
Footwear News

How to Wear Leggings for Nearly Any Occasion, According to a Style Expert

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. The rise of athleisiure has made leggings a fixture of our wardrobes for many years now. And with comfortable clothing still a top priority for many shoppers, the silhouette remains a go-to choice for work, play and everything in between (even countless celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Karlie Kloss still can’t get enough of their leggings). Yes, there are plenty of technical workout leggings that prioritize performance, but a growing number...
APPAREL
Footwear News

After Getting Married in DMB, Rihanna Welcomes Baby Boy With ASAP Rocky

Click here to read the full article. Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy. According to TMZ, the fashion icon officially gave birth on May 13 in Los Angeles. The Fenty founder debuted her baby bump back in January with a maternity shoot alongside Rocky. Riri bared her belly proudly in a snowy setting in Harlem, New York. The “Work” singer was photographed wearing a long bright pink Chanel coat with baggy jeans and a slew of jewels. While Rocky sported an oversized denim jacket with a cream sweater, leather pants and combat boots. ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Dr. Oz’s Daughter Daphne Celebrates & Soars in 6-Inch Heels With Floral Yellow Dress for Charity Event

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Daphne Oz is a dream in florals while celebrating a charity initiative with friends and Net-a-Porter. View this post on Instagram A post shared by D A P H N E O Z (@daphneoz) In an Instagram post on Monday, Oz modeled an outfit she donned to a lunch that honored the work of The Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Net-a-Porter teamed up with the cancer research facility and created a...
ADVOCACY
Footwear News

Eva Longoria Goes Green In 6-inch See-Through Heels & Edgy Cutout Dress for Cannes Film Festival

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Eva Longoria has been on a serious style spree while attending the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival. Her latest look comes just a few hours after stepping onto the red carpet at the “Top Gun: Maverick” premiere in a silver sequin gown by Cristina Ottaviano. This time, the “Devious Maids” star was spotted out with her husband Jose Bastón in a green asymmetrical midi dress by Stella McCartney. Woven from luxe silk, Stella...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Fur#Packard#Versatrax
Footwear News

‘Wealthy’ Walmart Store Goes Viral After Comparisons to ‘Lower-Income’ Walmart Stores in TikTok Tour Video

Click here to read the full article. When you imagine your local Walmart store, you might think of a warehouse-like location featuring metal shelves, concrete floors, and a bit of typical big box store disorganization. However, a recent review shared on TikTok of a “wealthy” Walmart store with a polished façade and meticulous potted plant decor may cause you to envy how the other half lives, especially if you live in a low-income community. Disparities in personal experiences at retail chain stores for consumers in low-income areas compared to their outposts in affluent neighborhoods have been often described as different,...
ROGERS, AR
Footwear News

Julia Roberts Kicks Off Her Heels & Twirls Barefoot in Ballerina Skirt After Chopard’s Cannes Film Festival 2022 Party

Click here to read the full article. Julia Roberts got comfy after a long night in heels promoting her projects during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival. Following the Trophee Chopard event on Wednesday, The “Pretty Woman” star kicked off her shoes and was seen spinning around in a video shared to her stylist Elizabeth Stewart’s Instagram page on Friday morning. “Somebody’s happy the night is over!” Stewart wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Stewart (@elizabethstewart1) Roberts wore a Dior look consisting of a black blazer with a black tulle skirt. The blazer...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Just 2 Days After Leaving Kohl’s, Doug Howe Has Landed at DSW

Click here to read the full article. Just two days after Kohl’s said Doug Howe was stepping down from his post as chief merchandising officer, the retail veteran has landed at Designer Brands. The executive is the new president of DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse, and will also have an EVP title at the parent company. As president of DSW, Howe will be responsible for day-to-day leadership of the company and bringing DSW’s differentiated customer experience and desired brands to life across direct-to-consumer channels, Designer Brands said in a statement. Howe will report directly to Designer Brands’ CEO Roger Rawlins. Prior to Kohl’s,...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

These Are the Big Mistakes People Make When Shopping for Walking Shoes

Click here to read the full article. Walking boomed during the pandemic, and it’s still one of the most popular outdoor fitness activities. The easy and accessible exercise has proven health benefits such as lowering stress, maintaining a healthy weight, improving your mood, among many others. And to fully amplify these effects, proper shoes are needed — yet many are wearing the wrong size sneakers, for starters. Here, running and comfort retailers sound off on the most common issues when shopping for walking shoes and their top recommendations to customers: “One mistake customers make is getting [their shoes] too small. Your athletic shoe...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Footwear News

Kris Jenner Goes Shopping With the Stars in Sheer Maxi Dress, Bralette & Sneakers in Italy

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kris Jenner showcased her uber-fabulous sense of style while shopping in the Italian village of Portofino today. The momager and matriarch of the Kardashian family swapped her usual monochromatic looks for a cool and comfortable ensemble. For the retail therapy outing, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum wore a semi-sheer chiffon maxi dress. The breezy number was emblazoned with a silver star print all-over and included long, billowy sleeves, a high mock...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Weakened Demand, Inflationary Pressures Hit Kohl’s First Quarter Earnings

Click here to read the full article. Kohl’s saw lower than expected results in the first quarter of 2022 as the retailer saw a weakened demand and inflationary pressures. First quarter net sales decreased 5.2% to $3.72 billion compared to $3.9 billion in the same period last year, driven by a double digit decline in the Menomonee Falls, Wis.-based retailer’s home and children’s businesses. Net income came in flat compared to the same period last year at $14 million in the first quarter of 2022. On the company’s first quarter 2022 earnings call on Thursday, Kohl’s CEO Michelle Gass said, “While the...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Images of Billie Eilish’s Nike Air Force 1 Low Collab Have Emerged

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Billie Eilish and Nike have joined forces once again, and just like their most recent drop, the project is centered around a new iteration of the classic Air Force 1. After delivering a sustainable Air Force 1 High “Mushroom” collab in April, the Grammy-winning musician and the Swoosh will soon deliver a new Air Force 1 Low collab soon after images of the shoe have emerged courtesy of sneaker leak social media account...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Here’s Why Target Shares Are Tumbling Today

Click here to read the full article. Target’s shares are tumbling on the heels of a disappointing earnings report. The big box retailer reported Q1 adjusted earnings per share of $2.19 that fell short of analysts’ estimates of $3.06. Revenues for the quarter came in at $25.17 billion versus an expected $24.49 billion. Target shares were down over 24% by early Wednesday afternoon. Target said its weak Q1 results were a result of high fuel and transportation costs as well as excess inventory in its supply chain. Target saw an unexpected sales slowdown in categories such as home, electronics, sporting goods and apparel...
STOCKS
Footwear News

Under Armour CEO Departure Signals Opportunity to ‘Reignite Growth,’ Analysts Say

Click here to read the full article. Under Armour yesterday announced the sudden departure of Patrik Frisk, the company’s CEO for the last two years. Frisk will also step down as a member of its board of directors. The company has initiated an internal and external search process to identify a successor, and has appointed COO Colin Browne as interim president and CEO until a successor is named. The news comes amid an already turbulent time for the Baltimore-based athletic giant, which reported disappointing earnings in its most recent transitional quarter due to ongoing supply chain challenges and a hit to the company’s...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Marcus Smart Pops in Silky Pink Bandana Outfit With Blinding White Sneakers at Celtics-Miami Game

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Marcus Smart sat courtside for a Boston Celtics game while recovering from his recent injuries last night. The basketball player was off the court, watching the Celtics play while he recovered from a sprained right foot. The Celtics went against Miami Heat, the Celtics losing 107-118 to Miami. Despite his injury, Smart made it to the sidelines to watch his teammates play, wearing a soft peachy pink outfit by Christian Dior to the game....
NBA
Footwear News

Dr. Oz’s Daughter Daphne Steps Out in Posh Pajamas & Luxury Heels for a Glamorous Daywear Moment

Click here to read the full article. Daphne Oz may favor a polished, preppy style, but no one said that self-imposed dress code couldn’t include pajamas for daywear. The 36-year-old TV host and chef posted a mirror selfie yesterday showing off her outfit from the previous day on her Instagram Stories. In the photo, the daughter of Dr. Oz modeled the pair of marabou feather lilac pajamas in a New York City elevator. The springy silk-satin set featured feather trim around the cuffs and ankles, adding some glam flare.  The $200 tailored silk pajamas are by Nadine Merabi, coming in several...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Tiffany Haddish Sparkles for ‘Bob’s Burgers Movie’ Premiere in Plunging Glitter Top, Cargo Joggers & Strappy Heels

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Tiffany Haddish graced the red carpet in glitter last night in Los Angeles for the premiere of “The Bob’s Burgers Movie.” The film, which premieres in theaters on May 27, is a musical comedy following the characters from the beloved Fox animated series of the same name. To the event, Haddish wore a black V-neck top with colorful sequins paired with black cargo jogger pants. The high-waisted trousers featured large pockets on each...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Footwear News

121K+
Followers
15K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy