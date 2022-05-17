Name, image & likeness rejected by by Ohio schools

The Ohio State Highway Patrol will focus on safety belt enforcement with the other members of the 6-State Trooper Project next week. The initiative will last from Monday, May 23 at 12:01 a.m. until Monday, May 30 at 11:59 p.m. “Properly using a safety belt is a simple step that...
Trumbull County is now home to one of Ohio's many "storybook trails." The ribbon was cut on a trail at Mosquito Lake. The trails are about a half mile long and along the way children can read pages from a story. The trails are inspired by books sent as part...
Ticks and the diseases they carry-are on the rise in Ohio this season and will likely continue to increase. "Ticks are extraordinarily adaptable and can travel on host animals," said Ohio State University Extension Educator, Tim McDetmott. "Ticks expand when their habitat range expands due to global climate change. They...
YSU President and former Ohio State Football Coach, Jim Tressel is reacting to word that Ohio State's 2010 football season could be restored. Lawmakers have approved a symbolic resolution that could restore Ohio State's 2010 season that was vacated after a memorabilia-for-cash scandal. President Tressel is excited by the thought of it.
All three counties in the tri-county area are once again seeing very significant increases in COVID-19 cases per 100K with Mahoning County in particular jumping by over 200 more than last week. This week, Columbiana County jumped to 222 cases (217.9 per 100K), Trumbull County Jumped to 421 (212.7 per...
