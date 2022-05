News 12's Elizabeth Hashagen was joined by Dr. Sharon Nachman to talk about a possible surge of COVID-19 infections in the fall and winter. The Biden administration is warning the United States could see 100 million coronavirus infections and a potentially significant wave of deaths this fall and winter, driven by new Omicron subvariants that have shown a remarkable ability to escape immunity. Several experts agreed that a major wave this fall and winter is possible given waning immunity from vaccines and infections, loosened restrictions and the rise of variants better able to escape immune protections.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO