Teen Backed After Mom and Stepdad Spend His Inheritance on New House
"My mom looked guilty about it until she finally admitted they used some of what my dad left me to buy the house," the teenager...www.newsweek.com
"My mom looked guilty about it until she finally admitted they used some of what my dad left me to buy the house," the teenager...www.newsweek.com
I think it was a calculated move ,where both mom and stepdad made concerted efforts to secure a roof over their heads at the kids expense ,it was theft plain n simple and even though there are fees involved in recouping cost ,the kid should still be made whole and all cost should be charged to the theives ,mom and stepdad q
First check the trust docs, go back to the lawyer who structured the trust, then contact an attorney!!! Don’t let this issue stand as is!!!
Get a lawyer, depending on how the inheritance is structured and state laws will depend on if he had any recourse. One thing is for sure is this will have put a very deep wedge between him and his mom and damaged beyond repair
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 198