ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

EU warns it will use ‘all measures at its disposal’ if UK overrides Northern Ireland protocol

By Ashley Cowburn
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cAfWc_0fgsRpLg00

The European Commission has warned it will retaliate and use “all measures at its disposal” if the UK presses ahead with a threatened bill to override the Northern Ireland Protocol.

It comes after Liz Truss , the foreign secretary, proposed new legislation overwriting parts of the post-Brexit deal, telling MPs in it will be published in the “coming weeks”.

The cabinet minister argued the Good Friday Agreement is “under strain” and that it is “necessary to act” to ensure the Northern Ireland executive can be restored.

Although Ms Truss did not specifically mention the European Court of Justice, Ms Truss said ”governance” would be overhauled – code for ending the remit of the ECJ.

She added the legislation would create new ‘green’ and ‘red’ channels for goods travelling from mainland Britain to Northern Ireland, setting up a “trusted trader” scheme.

The proposals, however, triggered an immediate response from Brussels, with the European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic saying he had “significant concerns” about the plan.

He said that “unilateral actions contradicting an international agreement are not acceptable”.

In his statement, Mr Sefcovic also warned of retaliatory measures, saying: “Should the UK decide to move ahead with a bill disapplying constitutive elements of the Protocol as announced today by the UK government, the EU will need to respond with all measures at its disposal.

“Our overarching objective is to find joint solutions within the framework of the Protocol. That is the way to ensure legal certainty and predictability for people and businesses in Northern Ireland.”

With political will and commitment, practical issues arising from the implementation of the Protocol in Northern Ireland can be resolved. The European Commission stands ready to continue playing its part, as it has from the outset.

While Ms Truss’s proposed actions were welcomed by some Tory MPs, Simon Hoare, the chair of the Commons Northern Ireland Affairs Committee, questioned if the government is committed to honouring the rule of law.

He began by quoting Margaret Thatcher’s commitment to the rule of law, adding: “Respect for the rule of law runs deep in our Tory veins. I find it extraordinary that a Tory government needs to be reminded of that.

“Could [Liz Truss] assure me that support for and honouring of the rule of law is what she and the Government is committed to?”

The cabinet minister replied: “I can assure him that we are committed to upholding the rule of law, we’re clear that this bill is legal in international law and we will set out the legal position in due course.”

Comments / 9

SA Ander
4d ago

time for the brits let the Irish rule themselves and worry about the foreigners they have allowed to invade their land once again....

Reply
15
Kenneth Snyder
4d ago

There should not be a partitioned Ireland. All Irish should be under one roof. Having Northern Ireland under British Rule smacks of Oliver Cromwell.

Reply
9
Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
The Guardian

The awful truth is dawning: Putin may win in Ukraine. The result would be catastrophe

The contrast was startling. In New York, António Guterres, the UN secretary general, launched a belated, desperately needed initiative to halt the war in Ukraine. “At this time of great peril and consequence, he [Guterres] would like to discuss urgent steps to bring about peace,” his spokesman said. The UN chief, he revealed, was proposing immediate, in-person talks with Vladimir Putin in Moscow and Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Simon Hoare
Person
Margaret Thatcher
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
The US Sun

Russia preparing to deploy devastating ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missiles capable of wiping out area the size of UK

RUSSIA is preparing to deploy its devastating intercontinental ballistic missile, dubbed 'Satan 2', by this autumn, the country's military has claimed. Dmitry Rogozin, head of the Roscosmos space agency, revealed the Kremlin's ambitious target to launch the Sarmat ICBM only days after Russia test-launched the missile. The deadly projectile, nicknamed...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Uk#Eu#The European Commission#Ecj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
rigzone.com

This Is Where the Oil Price Would Be Without the War

If Russia had not invaded Ukraine, crude oil prices would be well below $100 per barrel now. That’s what analysts at Standard Chartered think, according to a new report by the company, which outlined that the war is adding around $20 per barrel to prices. “To continue to support...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketRealist

More Countries Are Considering NATO Membership and Putin Is Not Happy

Amid Russia's continuous invasion of Ukraine, neighboring countries have growing concerns and are eyeing joining NATO. The possible acceptance of more countries into NATO has Russian President Vladimir Putin on edge. Article continues below advertisement. NATO may be gaining some more members as the war between Ukraine and Russia continues....
POLITICS
Fox News

Russia has signaled intent to end 'current phase' of invasion, cut losses with Kherson referendum: expert

Russia has potentially signaled intent to end the invasion of Ukraine and integrate the Kherson region, an intelligence expert told Fox News Digital. Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told journalists that "residents of Kherson must decide for themselves" whether they will "appeal" for "integration of the region into the Russian territory," according to TASS.
POLITICS
Reuters

U.S. relieved as China appears to heed warnings on Russia

WASHINGTON, May 3 (Reuters) - Two months after warning that Beijing appeared poised to help Russia in its fight against Ukraine, senior U.S. officials say they have not detected overt Chinese military and economic support, a welcome development in the tense U.S.-China relationship. U.S. officials told Reuters in recent days...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

The Independent

659K+
Followers
215K+
Post
307M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy