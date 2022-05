Almost every second of the day, a screen inhabits my life—hell, I’m looking at one while typing this. I’m sure we all can agree that tech is amazing, but when does it end? So many of us are glued to laptops or enormous monitors for eight hours a day, every day, which results in some serious eye strain—something I know all too well. (It’s actually the blue light that screens radiate that causes your eyes to work harder to focus, giving you that all-too-familiar feeling of having icepicks driven into your pupils.)

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO