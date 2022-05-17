ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Tevin Farmer vs. Mickey Bey Postponed Due to Passing Of UAE President

By Jake Donovan
Boxing Scene
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother show in Dubai is placed on hold due to circumstances well beyond the control of anyone in the sport. The unfortunate passing of United Arab Emirates president Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan of The United Arab Emirates has created a ripple effect in the boxing world. The latest fallout...

