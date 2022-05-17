ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Scrub Daddy vs. Scrub Mommy: What's the difference?

By Jess Catcher
SFGate
SFGate
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Both the Scrub Daddy and Scrub Mommy have the trademark eyes, spikey hair, and smiling...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Real Simple

Even Professional Cleaners Love This Microfiber Spin Mop With Almost 99,000 Perfect Ratings—and It's Only $33

Whether you're trying to scrub sticky messes on your kitchen floor or sweep the dust from the hidden corners of your home, a microfiber mop is essential to keeping your floors sparkling. While cleaning gadgets with built-in sprays and disposable pads are convenient, nothing picks up dirt and grime quite like a traditional spin mop. And we found a best-selling option on sale for just $33.
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trick Daddy
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mommy#Fatherhood#Scrubbing#Powerpaste
Travel + Leisure

This Pretty $35 Maxi Is Quickly Becoming the 'Best Summer Dress' Amazon Shoppers Own

As far as vacation outfit planning goes, there are few articles of clothing that have the same fashionable impact as a maxi dress. After all, the classic wardrobe item basically styles itself; just slip it on, pair it with your favorite shoes and accessories, and you've nailed an effortless, put together look that will take you practically anywhere — whether it's for a day at the beach (hello, coverup!) or dressed up for a date night. And depending on your travel style, a maxi dress even makes a comfy in-flight option and looks great in sightseeing photos on vacation.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
The Daily South

The Secret Ingredient to a Clean Oven Is Already in Your Kitchen

Cleaning the oven is one of those chores that can quickly fall to the bottom of the to-do list—repeatedly. In fact, 41 percent of Americans list cleaning the oven as their least favorite household chore. Even the self-cleaning mode on ovens doesn't really cut it, as it requires a...
HOME & GARDEN
ETOnline.com

Oprah's Favorite Cooling Sheets and Pajamas Are On Sale Now for Memorial Day

Oprah Winfrey's favorite bedding brand Cozy Earth is already hosting its Memorial Day Sale to kick off summer. Cozy Earth is currently offering up to 25% off sitewide, including 20% off Oprah's hand-selected picks that made it onto Oprah's Favorite Things lists four years in a row. Oprah loves Cozy...
SHOPPING
pethelpful.com

Woman's Hack To Get Out That 'Crazy Dog Energy' Has People Running to Amazon

A woman on TikTok is going viral after sharing her hack for getting out all that boundless puppy energy. You know what we’re talking about: the zoomies. The TikTok creator, who goes by @paradisewithoutthee online, regularly shares her adventures in the great outdoors online. But it was a recent piece of advice about her dog that she shared in one video that's now amassed over 700,000 views alone.
PETS
theeverygirl.com

11 Wedding Nail Ideas That Aren’t a Traditional French Tip

Wedding season is just around the corner, which can only mean one thing: Brides everywhere are waiting for the day when they can finally put their “Wedding Nail Ideas” Pinterest board to good use. Between all of the close-up photos that the photographer will shoot and each guest wanting to see how your engagement ring pairs with the wedding band you chose, your nails will be getting a lot of attention!
SKIN CARE
CNET

Remove the Steam From Your Mirror Without Leaving Streaks. Here's How

This story is part of Try This, CNET's collection of simple tips to improve your life, fast. No matter what I did, my mirror would always steam up in the bathroom. I tried tricks to keep my mirror fog-free, but I'd given up trying to break the seemingly endless cycle of wipe, fog up, repeat. I finally found one that works for me.
HOME & GARDEN
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
13K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy