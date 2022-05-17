Scrub Daddy vs. Scrub Mommy: What's the difference?
Both the Scrub Daddy and Scrub Mommy have the trademark eyes, spikey hair, and smiling...www.sfgate.com
Both the Scrub Daddy and Scrub Mommy have the trademark eyes, spikey hair, and smiling...www.sfgate.com
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 0