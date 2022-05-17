ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

University Covid lockdown eased in Chinese capital after student protests

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Bqe6_0fgsRGtb00
World News

Administrators at an elite Beijing university have backed down from plans to further tighten pandemic restrictions on students as part of China’s “zero-Covid” strategy after a weekend protest at the school, according to students.

Graduate students at Peking University staged the rare, but peaceful protest Sunday over the school’s decision to erect a sheet-metal wall to keep them further sequestered on campus, while allowing faculty to come and go freely.

Discontent had already been simmering over regulations prohibiting them from ordering in food or having visitors, and daily Covid-19 testing.

A citywide lockdown of Shanghai and expanded restrictions in Beijing in recent weeks have raised questions about the economic and human costs of China’s strict virus controls, which the ruling Communist Party has trumpeted as a success compared to other major nations with much higher death tolls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FmG8h_0fgsRGtb00
Couriers pass over their deliveries at one of the entrance to the main campus of Peking University (Ng Han Guan/AP) (AP)

While most people have grumbled privately or online, some Shanghai residents have clashed with police, volunteers and others trying to enforce lockdowns and take infected people to quarantine centres.

Many of the Peking University students protesting on Sunday outside a dormitory took mobile phone videos as Chen Baojian, the deputy secretary of the university’s Communist Party committee, admonished them through a megaphone to end the protest and talk with him one-on-one.

“Please put down your mobile phones, protect Peking University,” he said, to which one student shouted: “Is that protection? How about our rights and interests?”

The crowd of about 200 clapped and cheered as a half dozen protesters broke through the sheet-metal barrier behind Mr Chen.

The phone videos were quickly shared over social media, but just as quickly removed by government censors.

Some supportive comments remained, though many were also taken down, while some videos remain on Twitter, which is blocked in China.

“Peking University students are great!” wrote one person on the popular social media platform Weibo.

“Fight for rights.

“A single spark can start a prairie fire.”

The Communist Party moves quickly to quash most activism and any sign of unrest, which it sees as a potential challenge to its hold on power.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CFf8p_0fgsRGtb00
Residents wearing masks fish from a canal in Beijing (Ng Han Guan/AP) (AP)

Peking University is among a handful of elite institutions that have played prominent roles in political movements including the 1966-76 Cultural Revolution and the student-led 1989 pro-democracy protests centred on Beijing’s Tiananmen Square that were crushed by the army.

Following the protest, university leaders met with student representatives and agreed to remove the sheet-metal barrier, the South China Morning Post reported.

One graduate student who took part in the protest, who did not want her name published due to possible repercussions, said the wall had been taken down a short time later, and that other concessions were made to the students, including organizing free supermarket deliveries.

“We achieved our goals Sunday night,” said the student, who said she had been confined to the university’s Wanliu residential compound for seven days before the protest.

The compound is about three miles southwest of the main Peking University campus, housing young professors and graduate students.

It also has a gym, a supermarket and other facilities.

Authorities have tightened restrictions on access to campuses and monitoring of classroom instruction and student life, making such protests extremely rare.

In 2018, police detained students at schools including Peking University who had sought to form an alliance with protesting factory workers, displaying their refusal to tolerate even mild attempts at political activism.

As most other countries in the world have begun to ease restrictions and gradually open back up, China has stuck tenaciously to its zero-Covid policy.

The strict lockdowns with most public areas closed down have played havoc with employment, supply chains and the economy in general, and are becoming increasingly hard on people as the highly transmissible omicron variant proves more difficult to stop.

In Beijing, authorities on Tuesday restricted more residents to their homes in a now three-week-long effort to control a small but persistent Covid-19 outbreak in the Chinese capital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UsLFz_0fgsRGtb00
Workers in protective gear operate a mobile test station during mass Covid-19 testing in Shanghai (Chen Si/AP) (AP)

Seven adjoining areas in the city’s Fengtai district were designated lockdown zones for at least one week, with people ordered to stay at home in an area covering about 2.5 miles by three miles.

The area is near a wholesale food market that was closed indefinitely on Saturday following the discovery of a cluster there.

The added restrictions come as Shanghai, China’s largest city, slowly starts to ease a citywide lockdown that has trapped most of its population for more than six weeks.

China recorded 1,100 new cases on Monday, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

Of those, about 800 were in Shanghai and 52 were in Beijing.

The daily number of new cases in Shanghai has declined steadily for more than two weeks, but authorities have been moving slowly to relax restrictions, frustrating residents.

In Beijing, the number of cases has held steady but new clusters have popped up in different parts of the city.

City spokesperson Xu Hejian said that Beijing’s top priority is to screen people related to the cluster at the wholesale food market and isolate those who test positive.

A second wholesale food market in Fengtai district was shut down on Tuesday.

Most of Beijing is not locked down, but the streets are much quieter than usual with many shops closed and people working from home.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Covid pandemic ‘most certainly not over’, warns WHO chief

The Covid-19 pandemic is “most certainly not over”, the head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned, despite a decline in reported cases since the peak of the Omicron wave. The UN health agency’s director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, told officials gathered in Geneva, Switzerland, for the opening...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

Woman strips off in Cannes red carpet protest

A woman who stripped off her clothes to reveal a message written on her body has crashed the Cannes Film Festival premiere of George Miller’s Three Thousand Years Of Longing. The unidentified woman tore off her clothes during the film’s red carpet procession to reveal the message “Stop raping...
PROTESTS
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peking University#Economy#Protest#Chinese#Communist Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
NewsBreak
Protests
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

Bikers hit the road in vintage dress to raise money for men’s health

Bikers up and down the UK, including astronaut Tim Peake, put on their finest clothing on Sunday to raise money for men’s health. More than 50 cities took part in the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride as motorbike enthusiasts rode vintage and classically styled bikes in places such as London, Birmingham, Cardiff and Edinburgh.
ADVOCACY
newschain

University discriminated against anxious student who killed herself – judge

The University of Bristol discriminated against a physics student who took her own life before an oral exam after suffering from crippling anxiety, a senior judge has found. “Hard-working and high-achieving” Natasha Abrahart, 20, was found dead in her flat in April 2018, the day before she was due to take part in a group presentation in a 329-seat lecture theatre.
COLLEGES
newschain

Rich List 2022: Who are the wealthiest people in the UK?

The 2022 Sunday Times Rich List has revealed that billionaire brothers Sri and Gopi Hinduja are the wealthiest people in the UK. The annual list showed that the pair, who run the Mumbai-based conglomerate Hinduja Group, saw their fortune jump by more than £11 billion. There were a record...
ECONOMY
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
135K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy